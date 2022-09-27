The new Dover Hill Elementary School is approximately 87% complete, and some teachers could start a phased move-in of their classrooms in less than two months, the Joplin Board of Education was told Tuesday night.
"(I have) nothing but good to report," said Aaron Hight, senior project manager with Crossland Construction Co., during his update to board members. "It's starting to look really good and come together."
Workers are currently hitting the kitchen services area heavily, with the installation of kitchen equipment to begin in about a week, Hight said. Painting is ongoing throughout the school, and lighting also is being installed across the building, he said.
"If you drive by at night, you'll probably see lots of lights on," he said. "We do that not only for security, but there is a burn time, so to speak, that you've got to work those lights."
Site work continues on the south side of the property where the playground will be located, and asphalt work on the parking lot and wraparound road will begin Oct. 17, Hight said.
Also on the exterior of the building, fencing around the school has started, and approximately 200 loads of topsoil is being brought in.
The aesthetics of the school will make clear that it's a Joplin building. A large lighted Eagle logo will be installed on the school's southeast corner for drivers to see as they come north over the viaduct on Main Street, Hight said. Another large Eagle on the south wall in the gymnasium was hand-painted by an artist over the course of about five days with the use of a projector.
Hight said the school's targeted substantial completion date is Nov. 16. Substantial completion means the city of Joplin has signed off on the building and it can be used by the school district, but construction crews still have a final list of items to punch off a checklist.
Final completion is scheduled for Dec. 15, he said.
Classes are to begin at Dover Hill in January. The school will house students currently attending Columbia and West Central elementary schools.
The project is being paid for by a $25 million bond issue that was approved by voters in June 2020.
In other business, the board approved:
• Nearly $161,000 for an alignment machine and seven welding machines for classes at Franklin Technology Center. The equipment will be paid for through a Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Enhancement grant, which provides 75% of the funding. The remaining 25% will be covered by the school district.
• $27,815 in change orders to the Dover Hill project for floor sink upgrades, electric changes and additional signs.
• A new 60-foot-tall flagpole for Junge Stadium. Funds for this project have been donated by community members and local businesses, who will be acknowledged on a small plaque to be installed at the base of the flagpole.
