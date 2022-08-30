The new Dover Hill Elementary School under construction on the north side of Joplin is more than 80% complete and on target for completion in mid-December.
That’s according to a recent update on the project from Aaron Hight, senior project manager for Crossland Construction Co.
“I’ve got nothing but good news to report tonight,” Hight told members of the Joplin Board of Education at their Aug. 23 meeting, later adding: “It’s really starting to come together.”
Hight said concrete work on the south side of the building, where the playground will be located, is continuing. Playground equipment installation could begin as early as next week, he said.
On the inside, painting and tile work are underway, and installation of the movable walls in classrooms has begun, he said. Carpeting could begin next week, he said, and equipment for the gymnasium is starting to be installed.
Overall, the building was about 83% complete at the time of the board meeting, Hight estimated. The final completion date is projected to be Dec. 15.
The school, once it opens for classes in January, will combine students and staff at Columbia and West Central, two of Joplin’s oldest schools.
Efforts to merge the two schools have already begun, as students in kindergarten through second grade are attending West Central this semester and students in the third through fifth grades are at Columbia.
Staff members of both schools recently were able to tour Dover Hill to get a look at what will be their classrooms, said Matt Harding, assistant superintendent of operations.
In other business, the board set the levy for the 2022-23 academic year at $3.66 per $100 of assessed valuation, the same as last year. The amount will be broken down into $2.91 for the general fund and 75 cents for the debt service fund.
The owner of a $100,000 home will continue to pay about $695 annually in school taxes under the levy. At a 93% collection rate, it is projected to generate approximately $40.668 million in revenue for the school district, according to board documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.