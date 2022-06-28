Today in the Globe newsroom we emerged from our cocoons.
State conservation officials have been working to restore the regal fritillary butterfly, considered vulnerable to extinction. Earlier this month 17 of them were released as part of a restoration project.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Joplin naming a new assistant city manager.
- Coverage of Tuesday's Joplin Board of Education meeting.
- Results from Oklahoma primary elections.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
