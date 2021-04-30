A half-cent sales tax Joplin voters approved in 2019 to close out the underfunded Joplin Police and Firemen's Pension Fund has raised the funded level of the plan slightly more than projected.
Collections of the Proposition B tax started in April 2020. By the end of Joplin's fiscal year on Oct. 31, 2020, the tax had provided $3,025,168. Since the start of the fiscal year on Nov. 1, the tax has generated $3,956,560 for the first six months of fiscal 2021. That is a total of $6,981,726 for the first calendar year of collections, according to city sales tax reports.
In 2019 when pension officials asked the fund's actuaries to prepare an estimate of how collections might affect the funded level, it was first projected that a year's collections would put the level at 56.2%. An updated estimate was done last year and projected the funded ratio at 57%. The actual funded level now is 57.2%.
"The higher funded level is because the taxes came in at a higher level than projected," said Leslie Haase, the city's finance director, at a recent City Council meeting.
She also said that there may be more collected in a full fiscal year and as more business recovers from COVID-19.
By comparison, a half-cent sales tax for public safety collected $7,578,439 for fiscal 2020, which was about $596,000 more than the collections for Proposition B coming in two half fiscal years. During the first six months of this fiscal year (2021), the public safety tax has taken in $3,971,611, closer to the six-month total of the Proposition B receipts for the same time period.
"So good news on the pension plan," Haase said. "We will continue to monitor our funded ratio because people are hoping we will reach that funded level sooner than anticipated."
The city told voters it would end the Proposition B tax when the pension fund either reached a funded level of 120% or in 12 years, the expected length of time in which collections would fully fund all the benefits owed by the pension program. The 120% level was set in order to account for fluctuations in the market value of the fund's assets.
Joplin voters approved Proposition B by a 3-to-1 margin in November 2019. The city had previously tried to raise the funded ratio by making extra contributions, but instead, the funded level did not go up as much as expected. The fund ratio, or funded level, represents the percentage of benefits that could be paid out with existing assets of the plan.
The city had been investing $3 million from the general fund into the pension plan in recent years to try to shore it up, but the funded ratio was not climbing enough to reverse the insolvency.
That money can now be used to cover other city expenses such as a recent pay increase of 9% for city employees, city officials have said.
A committee of volunteers that reviews and reports on the city of Joplin's collection and spending of special sales tax funds, the Capital Improvements Oversight Committee, reported in December that the Proposition B proceeds had been allocated as voters were told they would be.
Some of the money is used to pay the costs to convert public safety workers employed after 2009 to a solvent retirement fund.
