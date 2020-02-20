Health care executives in the Joplin area came out Thursday to speak in support of an effort to put Medicaid expansion before Missouri voters this year.
A final push by proponent Healthcare for Missouri has been launched in Southwest Missouri, as it has across the state, to try to place the question on the ballot.
Jack Cardetti, spokesman for the campaign, said the organization has collected about 80 percent of the nearly 161,000 signatures needed from registered voters to gain ballot status for the measure. It must be submitted to the Missouri secretary of state by May 3 to be certified in time for placement on the November general election ballot, he said.
Don McBride, CEO of Access Family Care Medical & Dental Clinics in Joplin and Neosho, welcomed the campaign's visit to the clinic in Joplin. Access is a federally qualified community health care center.
"We're a safety net," McBride said. "We're proud of the work we do to serve our patients, many who are uninsured, many who are on Medicaid. This whole project is very near and dear to us. We've been strong advocates of it."
Paula Baker, CEO and president of Freeman Health System, said it is an important issue.
"People who don't have insurance face a lot of challenges," she said. "And one of the challenges is their inability to get medical care when they need. And often they don't have a primary care physician."
As a result, they let health issues continue until the severity of symptoms drives them to an emergency room, which Baker said is the most expensive venue for medical care.
"The tragedy of that is that oftentimes by the time they get to the emergency department or seek treatment," it's too late for successful treatment of diseases such as cancer, she said.
"I think there is a misconception that this is a program to subsidize people who are not working. And that's not the case at all. In most cases, both members of the family are working, they are working as hard as they can, doing their very, very best. But they just don't make enough money to allow them to pay for insurance. They have to pick paying rent or buying groceries over insurance."
She asked people to join Freeman to support the Medicaid expansion effort and sign the petition.
Stephanie Brady, executive director of the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri in Joplin, said some people are in the coverage gap because they make just enough money they cannot get Medicaid because of revised eligibility limits but they do not make enough money to pay for insurance.
She, like Baker, said those patients sometimes wait so long to seek medical treatment it may not be as effective as it would have been in early stages of a disease.
Patrick Burrows, 27, of Diamond, said his father is one of those who died because he lost Medicaid eligibility. He got a lung infection, "and he died because he had to choose food or the inhaler that would have treated his infection."
Now, Burrows, a restaurant server and bartender, is in the same situation. He lost his Medicaid coverage eight years ago and had to be weaned off medicine that he could not afford without it.
"I fear I may share the same fate my father did," he said.
Dr. Charles Bentlage, a Joplin physician for 60 years, said about 230,000 Missouri residents would gain Medicaid coverage if the program were expanded.
He said the state pays $1 billion to the federal government for Medicaid programs but that the money goes to other states because Missouri has not expanded its system.
"We're paying, but we are not getting anything in return," Bentlage said. "This has been going on for 10 years."
As a result of the loss of revenue or the unreimbursed costs health providers incur by treating patients who are not covered, 10 rural Missouri hospitals closed this year, Cardetti said. That costs rural communities jobs and sends patients miles away to get treatment, he said.
Asked if there is an estimate of how many would close this year, Scott Watson, administrator of Mercy Hospital Carthage, said half of Missouri's rural hospitals operated in the red last year.
Proponents say that the federal government would reimburse states 90 percent of the cost to expand Medicaid. They have turned to the initiative petition because the state Legislature has declined to expand Medicaid.
State Sen. Bill White of Joplin said that's because of the cost.
"It's at least $200 million a year more," he said. "There's no guarantee the federal government is going to keep up the 90/10 funding for Medicaid. They may only fund it at 40/60. It's $200 million. It's at least that much money. If eligibility guidelines are changed, it would be more money. That's why we haven't done it."
Hospitals are pushing the initiative petition, White said, and that is their right. "If they get enough signatures, it will go to a voter decision," he said.
White said legislators do not get a lot of phone calls from their constituents wanting expanded Medicaid. "We have chosen not to do it in the Legislature, and our people keep electing us," he said.
MO HealthNet
Proponents say 36 states have expanded Medicaid. In Missouri, that coverage is called MO HealthNet. It is available to those who earn less than $18,000 a year, seniors nearing retirement who have lost health insurance plans and people with chronic medical conditions.
