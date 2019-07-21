MIAMI, Okla. — A local distributor of medical marijuana is getting ready to launch what is being billed as the first twilight cannabis cruise in Oklahoma, but his proposal has come under fire.
If Jason Elsasser’s plans fall into place, he will host the event on Friday, Aug. 9, aboard the Grand Lake Queen on Grand Lake. He calls it an outreach event for his businesses, Underground Reserve and Classy Grass Boutique, both based in Miami.
Elsasser, who was raised in Miami, most recently served as the managing member and CEO for Coachella (California) Valley Growers and was a board member of CV Pharms.
Since returning to Miami in January, he was named to the Oklahomans for Health board of directors. Members of the organization, including Chairman Chip Paul, were among those who helped draft the language for State Question 788, which legalized medical marijuana.
If the cruise on the Grand Lake Queen takes place, Elsasser said the “consumption event” will be open only to those who have a medical marijuana card.
At a cost of $99, it will include the two-hour cruise on the lake, food, music, educational seminars and a chance to try a variety of products offered through Elsasser’s business.
Initially, Elsasser planned to offer participants a sampling of product at no charge. However, Oklahoma state law forbids the distribution of marijuana for free. It also forbids the distribution of product outside of a licensed dispensary.
As of Wednesday, Elsasser said after consulting with legal counsel and others, participants will be required to purchase a sample pack of his products from a dispensary, in this case Evergreen Wellness, before boarding the boat.
“We’re just going to handle things a little differently,” Elsasser said. “This is a consumption cruise, where people with medical marijuana cards can try products on the cruise. They will just have to bring the product to the cruise themselves.”
“Just because people are doing something for medical purposes, doesn’t mean they can’t have fun while doing it,” Elsasser added. “Just because it involves (the cruise) doesn’t mean they aren’t getting the medical benefits.”
Questioning events
But both Paul and Shelley Free, executive director of Oklahomans for Health, question Elsasser’s decision to hold the event.
Paul worries the event does not accurately represent medical marijuana activities — such as patient drives and educational seminars — endorsed in the past by his organization. Those events, he said, help further the medical knowledge of patients primarily without charge.
“This crosses the line in my mind,” Paul said. “We fought really hard for medical products for medical patients.”
Free agreed. She learned of Elsasser’s cruise from a social media post and reached out to him to express her concerns. She said even with the changes to Elsasser’s plan for distribution, she has doubts regarding the event.
“You are giving medical marijuana — something they have never tried — to a large group of people, then taking them out on the lake,” Free said. “(This is) highly negligent and dangerous.
“I know he his trying to promote his product. But we need to take the community into consideration, specifically the safety and legitimacy (of this).”
She also raised concerns about liability issues for Elsasser and the need for security and medical personnel to be present during the cruise.
On his initial flyer, Elsasser said security officials will be present.
As a former member of the law enforcement community, Free said she is concerned about what might happen if a guest on the cruise has a negative reaction to one of the products while the boat is in open water.
She said a meeting regarding Elsasser’s plans and how those plans may affect his seat on the organization’s board of directors will take place in the near future.
“I know (Elsasser) has a good heart,” Free said. “I know he’s seeing the grand event rather than the details.”
Serving patients
Whitney Wehmeyer, with the Tulsa Higher Care Clinic and the soon to be opened Higher Care Clinic in Springfield, Missouri, said she would hesitate to allow patients to ingest marijuana products for the first time during a cruise on Grand Lake.
She has, however, witnessed public events hosted within the medical marijuana industry, which included nurses and at least one doctor on hand to help patients understand what they might be experiencing.
Wehmeyer said a majority of her clients partake in medical marijuana because of major medical issues. Most do so in private, she said, because many are business owners, doctors or lawyers.
She also worries about mixing medical marijuana with alcohol during the cruise, because many patients chose to use medical marijuana to curb addictions to alcohol.
“To me this seems like something you would see in a party scene, a high school cruise or a college booze cruise,” Wehmeyer said. “This is not going to be medical patients going for medical information.
“Aside from that, it does sound like a fun event. But I don’t see how it’s medical, and we are a medical marijuana state.”
Liability vs. usage
Ron Durbin, a lawyer on the forefront of medical marijuana issues, said the twilight cruise is a unusual issue within the industry.
“To get everyone together like this is unusual, in the grand scheme of things,” Durbin said. “In the grand scheme of things, we don’t get together to take aspirin.
“But it could be seen as a celebration of a long-fought battle to make (medical marijuana) available in the state. It could be seen as taking medication and celebrating a long, hard victory.”
Durbin said he would advise a client not to hold an event like this because it gives the appearance of recreational use rather than medical necessity. He also raised concerns about the liability issues for both Elsasser and the owners of the Grand Lake Queen.
“While it may be technically legal, it’s probably ill-advisable for both its appearance and the potential for risk,” Durbin said.
As of Thursday, Elsasser had not finalized plans for the Twilight Cannabis Cruise on the Grand Lake Queen. He said he is working with his attorney, Julie Ezell, to clarify the issues surrounding the cruise and to finalize leasing the vessel for the event.
When contacted, Lorri Bacon, manager for the Grand Lake Queen, confirmed the final contract has not been signed by Elsasser. She referred all questions regarding the event back to Elsasser.
