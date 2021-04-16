041721_local_Schuber Mitchell1.jpg

Edgar Salas (left), of Schuber Mitchell, and Phillip King, of O'Brien Ready Mix, pour concrete for  a new home Thursday in Joplin. Revitalizing rundown housing in some neighborhoods in Joplin is among current City Council goals.

GLOBE | LAURIE SISK    

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a plan for improving housing.

Joplin officials are pitching a proposal to replace run-down houses with new homes through builder incentives. The plan is one of several strageies to help spark neighborhood revitalization across the city.

We'll have more about this report in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend you'll also find reports about:

How community groups could receive millions in federal money from this year's American Rescue Plan Act.

A playground in Joplin that helps disabled children have fun.

A week dedicated to fine arts at Crowder College.

We hope you have a relaxing weekend.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.