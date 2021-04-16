Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a plan for improving housing.
Joplin officials are pitching a proposal to replace run-down houses with new homes through builder incentives. The plan is one of several strageies to help spark neighborhood revitalization across the city.
We'll have more about this report in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend you'll also find reports about:
How community groups could receive millions in federal money from this year's American Rescue Plan Act.
A playground in Joplin that helps disabled children have fun.
A week dedicated to fine arts at Crowder College.
We hope you have a relaxing weekend.
