NEOSHO, Mo. — Residents in Neosho could soon have permission to drive golf carts on city streets.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday gave initial approval to a measure that allows golf carts to legally be operated on city streets. If given final approval, the measure will expire after 90 days, giving the city opportunity to see if such use causes any problems.
Given initial approval with a 5-0 vote, the measure amended current city codes by adding golf carts to the list of approved vehicles. It is expected to be formally approved during the council's next meeting on May 17. Council members Angela Thomas and Ashton Robinson were absent from Tuesday's meeting.
Golf carts currently are not allowed on city streets, according to the city's traffic codes. However, the practice of operating them has been common in neighborhoods near the city's golf course and in other neighborhoods.
Police Chief Jason Baird said during an April 19 meeting that several people over the last few weeks have asked for permission to use carts on city roads.
The city's traffic commission in April considered and recommended a measure allowing such carts, with provisions that drivers of carts have either a driver's license or some sort of authorization for disabled people who may not be able to get such a license. The proposal also included a requirement for registering and insuring a cart, and banned anyone with a suspended or revoked license from using a cart on roads.
During the April 19 meeting, the council agreed with the principle but disagreed with any registration or insurance requirements. Tuesday's ordinance reflected the direction from that April 19 meeting.
"I don't see a problem now," Mayor Tyler DeWitt said in April. "I never see one on (Neosho Boulevard) or the highways. I see them in neighborhoods, and putting restrictions on them is something people won't be happy about."
The new policy applies only to roads in the city's limits or purview. Golf cart drivers would not be able to operate their carts on state highways and county roads, according to state and county laws.
It also applies only to golf carts. Limitations on or allowances for other sorts of vehicles, from motorized wheelchairs to motorized bikes, were not included in the ordinance.
