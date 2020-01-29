JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Among a group of similar proposals to tighten Missouri’s initiative petition steps, one calls for something different — letting the Legislature review measures before they get to the ballot.
Under a constitutional amendment proposed by Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, once backers gather enough signatures for an initiative petition, they would submit it to the General Assembly as a legislative bill.
The House Elections and Elected Officials Committee heard the bill on Wednesday morning.
Under Eggleston’s proposal, the House and Senate would each consider the bill just as they consider their own bills — though it wouldn’t need the governor’s signature — and they can choose to approve it, amend it or reject it entirely.
The petition backers would then get to choose between their original language or the amended language from the Legislature when deciding which proposal to put before voters.
If the backers used language approved by legislators, their initiative could pass with a simple majority at election polls. If they use language not approved by the Legislature, they’d need two-thirds of the vote, just as lawmakers need a two-thirds vote to override a governor’s veto, Eggleston said.
Direct petitions don’t have to go through the same vetting process as legislative bills, Eggleston said. The Legislature shouldn’t change the constitution without the approval of the people, and the people shouldn’t change the constitution without the same rigor that’s given to legislative bills, he said.
Rep. Judy Morgan, D-Kansas City, asked Eggleston how his approach would have gone with Clean Missouri, which passed with 62 percent of the popular vote. The amendment, passed last year, included tougher restrictions on campaign finance money, on lobbyists and other reforms, as well as new redistricting guidelines.
The Legislature likely would have changed it or rejected it, Eggleston said. Clean Missouri then would’ve needed a two-thirds vote, and its backers may have promoted it more aggressively to get there, he said.
Morgan, the committee’s ranking Democrat, said she thought Eggleston's proposal was “undemocratic” and that it “thwarts the will of the people.” Lawmakers only need a majority vote to represent the people in Jefferson City, not a two-thirds vote, she said.
“And I think the people have that same right, to actually vote on their ideas with just a majority of the vote,” Morgan said.
Eggleston’s amendment also requires backers to gather signatures totaling 8% of voters in each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot, with a threshold of 5% for statutes. Currently, they only need that amount of signatures in two-thirds of the districts, meaning they don’t need to meet that threshold in two districts. Rep. Hardy Billington, R-Poplar Bluff, proposed an amendment that would impose the same requirement.
Deputy Secretary of State Trish Vincent testified that most initiative petitions that have gotten on the ballot since 2012 didn’t meet the threshold in two congressional districts. The petition to repeal right-to-work laws in 2018 was an exception, and every petition has had some signatures from each of the eight districts, she said.
Proponents of that change included the Missouri Soybean Association and Missouri Pork Association, whose representatives testified that it would make sure that initiative petitions had some support from all areas of the state, instead of focusing just on heavily populated areas.
Opponents argued that it’s already difficult and expensive to get a petition on the ballot. It’s harder and more expensive to gather signatures in rural areas because people are more spread out, so requiring more signatures from rural areas would mean backers would need more money to succeed, they said.
