Joplin will have more grant money in next fiscal year's budget than it has since the recovery period after the 2011 tornado.
City officials expect to receive $48 million in grants of all kinds including those from the American Rescue Plan Act and have included that figure in the proposed 2024 budget.
Though the Joplin City Council will delve into the proposed budget in more depth in consecutive meetings Sept. 19-21, details about the upcoming financial guide were discussed Monday at a public hearing.
The $179.3 million spending plan is about $21.1 million more than the 2023 adopted budget. Revenue projections for the next fiscal year, which begins Nov. 1, are set at slightly more than $185 million compared with $140 million in the current year's budget that expires Oct. 31.
"We will get more into the budget in September with more opportunity for residents to come forward and ask questions and share their thoughts during those meetings," City Manager Nick Edwards said at the public hearing introducing the budget presentation.
Edwards highlighted some key accomplishments from the current budget year, saying the city experienced success with grant applications for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The 2024 budget and the increased availability of grant money will pay for numerous needed projects, he said.
"A lot of our work, whether it be a strategic plan or technology investment, those are the things that will set us up well for our future years," Edwards said.
He also outlined a number of projects that were accomplished during the current 2023 fiscal year.
Among those were the completion of an operational assessment of the city's building and planning department and public works. Conclusions pointed to a need for more building and fire inspectors, and new functions to provide building permits and other services online rather than requiring customers to come to City Hall. Joplin has since launched some online services and more are coming.
The city this budget year also conducted assessments of its public information department, the condition and needs of city buildings, adopted a new building maintenance code, commissioned studies for a possible future tourism venue and the development of a strategic plan for the Joplin History & Mineral Museum, and built a new fire station on the east side of the city, which is expected to begin operations early next year.
Major categories of proposed spending were outlined at the public hearing by the finance director, Leslie Haase.
Those categories include:
• Government operations including personnel costs: $20.9 million.
• Public Safety: $39.6 million.
• Public Works: $14.6 million.
• Streets and highways: $33.3 million.
• Environmental costs: $16.4 million.
• Health services: $3.2 million.
• Culture and recreation: $22.2 million.
• Social services: $5.4 million.
• Debt service: $255,547.
• Infrastructure & economic development: $8.7 million.
The general fund, which holds wages for general city employees excluding some police and fire employees who are paid through the half-cent public safety sales tax, is expected to take in about about $39.6 million. Operational expenses including wages and benefits for employees are proposed at nearly $ 29.5 million; capital costs at $4.6 million and transfers to other funds at $6.2 million for total spending of $40.3 million.
Haase said the funding needed beyond expected revenue will be taken from the general fund balance, which currently has $20.4 that is unrestricted. There also is $6.8 million in restricted reserves in the general fund earmarked for emergency use.
Generally, the city mostly only spends unrestricted balances for one-time large needs or purchases such as firetrucks, which can cost $1 million or more.
City officials anticipate adding three positions to bring the number of city jobs to 616, an increase in the last two years from 584. The city most recently reported having about 80 open positions. New positions for 2024 will be for the jobs of building maintenance technician, an added fire training chief, and a traffic signal technician.
Personnel costs will use about 65% of the general fund. In addition, 22% will be used for departmental operational supplies and 13% for capital costs.
Raises for city workers are expected to cost $1.128 million. They are to receive increases based on the step each worker is placed on in the pay plan, which varies by the step and the type of job. The raises will be made on the employee's anniversary date. There also is to be an additional 2% inflation adjustment on Nov. 1 for city employees that is accounted for in the budget proposal.
There will be no change this year in the contribution to be made to the retirement fund for general employees. The city will pay an increase of 1% in the next year for police officers who left the city pension system and joined the Local Government Employees Retirement System. That cost to the city will mean an increase of about $48,000. The city also will pick up an estimated cost increase in employee insurance benefits of $220,000.
Haase said there has been a $5 million increase over the last 10 years in the 1-cent sales tax that supports the general fund. She attributed the increase to inflation.
Council member Kate Spencer asked if it is correct that grants went up from $15.7 million in this fiscal year to $48 million next year. Haase confirmed. "I think that's very impressive," Spencer said. "That's huge for our city."
Spencer also asked if interest income would cover the cost of three new firetrucks that are budgeted.
Haase said it is expected that there will be about $3 million in interest income and the firetrucks will cost $3.4 million.
Councilman Mark Farnham said that if the council budget sessions were held a week later in September, council members would more time to study the budget. Haase said staff is planning to provide all the budget documents to council earlier this year so there should be additional time for that work.
There were no comments from residents during the public hearing on the budget proposal.
