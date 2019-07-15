NEOSHO, Mo. — If enough funding from a federal wildlife program can be obtained. the dam at Lime Kiln Access could be renovated to remove a drowning hazard and enable easier passage upstream and downstream for fish.
The Neosho City Council will hear a proposal about the dam during its meeting regular meeting set for 7 p.m. today. Rick Horton, a fisheries management biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, will discuss the first steps for the project, which entails adding a sloped surface where the water spills over the dam along Shoal Creek north of Neosho.
"We're not removing the dam," Horton said. "The dam needs to be there so it can continue to pool water for the city's water intake, so removing it is not really an option. But because it's a straight spill, it has issues where it creates a drowning hazard."
The dam is a low head dam — effectively, it's a 6-foot tall wall that water spills over. The force of the spilling water creates a vortex on the spill side that is difficult for humans to escape.
Two Neosho residents drowned at the access in May, 2015, after rainfall averages over the last three months had exceeded normal levels. Two days later, a third person nearly drowned, and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.after escaping.
Horton said that adding a sloped surface to the spill side of the dam would eliminate that vortex and create a rapids that could be traversed safely by canoes and other watercraft. Additionally, fish would be able to swim upstream and downstream.
That aspect could open up funding through the National Fish Passage Program of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The program is focused on removing barriers to the movement of fish. That and other funding vehicles could provide money to engineer and construct the changes, Horton said.
"What we're doing (during the meeting) is just talking to the council about phase one, which is the design and engineering, and the benefits of getting this done from a liability standpoint," Horton said. "There are a lot of pluses to putting this in, but if someone else is willing to help pay, then that takes the financial burden off the city."
The project would be similar to one completed about 10 years ago at the Klondike Dam in Lyon County, Iowa. Horton estimated that such a project, if approved and funded, would take roughly two years to complete.
