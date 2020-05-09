Gun-safety advocates are voicing strong objections to a trio of amendments tacked onto an omnibus bill making its way through the Missouri Legislature.
One amendment to what began as Senate Bill 600 would mandate the presence of armed "school protection officers" in every building during school hours while a second would extend the state's concealed-carry law onto college and K-12 campuses as well as into bars, day care centers and courthouses.
A third amendment would prohibit state and local law enforcement officers from assisting in the enforcement of federal gun laws.
Karen Rogers, a volunteer with the Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action, warned that some state lawmakers are using this short session of the Legislature — intended to address the coronavirus pandemic — to "sneak" in gun-law changes that would put more firearms in schools and more children at risk of gun violence.
"They should be focused only on the pandemic response or with the budget, but this doesn't have anything to do with either one of those," Rogers said.
A 2014 state law provided school districts with the option of arming specially designated "school protection officers." The law set up a Department of Public Safety program for the training of those officers that has gone practically unused.
The "Keep Our Schools Safe Amendment" would require districts to have an armed school protection officer present in each school building at all times. The officer could be an administrator, teacher or volunteer, such as a retired police officer. The intention is to provide a deterrence or quick response to school shootings.
Brent Ghan, spokesman for the Missouri School Boards' Association, said the amendments affecting schools amount to new funding mandates for districts at a time when school funding is hurting.
"We're opposed to these provisions," Ghan said. "We feel these decisions should be made at the local level."
Ghan said many school districts in Missouri already have school resource officers posted in their buildings who are trained law enforcement officers. Some of them are armed.
Some smaller, rural and more isolated districts, where distance from the nearest law enforcement agency may be an issue, have seen fit to staff armed school protection officers, Ghan said. The MSBA has not adopted any resolutions with respect to the proposed law changes contained in the bill amendments, but the association believes any proposed increase of the presence of firearms in schools is a matter best left to individual districts to decide, he said.
Rogers said research shows that arming teachers or other school staff actually increases the risk of gun violence in schools. An armed presence in schools has been linked to an increase in middle school discipline rates and decreases in high school graduation and college enrollment rates, according to Moms Demand Action.
Rogers said lawmakers' time would be better spent addressing the rise in domestic violence that reports show some parts of the state experiencing under stay-at-home orders issued to address the pandemic. She said gun sales have been surging at a time when some women and children are being forced to quarantine with their abusers. Gun-safety advocates claim research shows that when abusers have access to a firearm, they are five times more likely to kill their victims.
Former St. Louis police Chief Dan Isom, speaking at a news conference this past week, referred to the three amendments as "extreme pieces of legislation" likely to produce an increase in gun violence in a state that already has the fifth-highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S.
"These amendments undoubtedly will make Missouri less safe for citizens and law enforcement,' Isom said.
Isom expressed particular concern with the amendment that would prohibit state and local law enforcement officers from assisting in the enforcement of federal firearm laws and provide a range of penalties if they do. He termed the amendment "a dangerous nullification policy" that would jeopardize organized crime investigations, the apprehension of fugitives and the curtailment of drug-trafficking operations and illegal gun markets nationwide.
State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, the city's former police chief, also spoke against that particular amendment last week in the Legislature.
Roberts, who describes himself as "a strong advocate" of Second Amendment rights, said the amendment puts the state's police officers in an "untenable position" and would make "sacrificial lambs" of them if they assisted federal agents in the enforcement of the nation's laws. He said the penalties laid out in the last page and a half of the bill would not only put officers' professional licenses at risk but their careers and financial situations as well.
"I understand the logic of (the amendment)," Roberts told the Globe. "I'm just not willing to sacrifice police officers."
Roberts said his concern with the "Keep Our Schools Safe Amendment" had been with the arming of school protection officers without sufficient training. He thinks the amendment now addresses that concern. He said while he has reservations about the amendment prohibiting officers from assisting federal agencies in the enforcement of firearm laws, "there's more to any bill than one provision."
