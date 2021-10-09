An agreement has been reached to defer prosecution of city citations related to short-term rentals of a house in Silver Creek where issues spurred residents to complain to Joplin city officials.
Co-owners Rachel Bemo and Nathan Bemo were each cited with the unpermitted operation of a rental at 4477 Bradley Ave. in the Joplin neighborhood.
City Prosecutor Joe Crosthwait said the house had been advertised on Airbnb and other vacation rental services without obtaining the proper city permit for a short-term rental.
The prosecutor and defense attorney, Jeremy Brown, agreed that the case would be put on hold for a year with no further prosecution of it as long as there are no more complaints. Crosthwait said it was not a plea agreement.
“They have not pleaded guilty,” he said. “They have not been convicted. There is an agreement not to prosecute so long as there are no further violations for that property,” Crosthwait told the Globe. In that case, the citations would be dismissed in a year, he said.
City officials at a meeting Monday night said rentals had taken place before obtaining a city permit that would have allowed such rentals. When a permit application was completed and placed on the Sept. 13 agenda for a public hearing before Joplin’s Planning and Zoning Commission, several residents objected to the permit.
A staff report prepared before the planning and zoning meeting stated that while the residential character of the house would not be altered by its use for overnight stays, the owner had been renting it to large groups, sometimes exceeding 20 people.
“Additionally, the applicants had advertised that the home could sleep up to 26 total people between the upper and lower levels of the house,” city staff noted in a report. “That number of people staying on a property zoned R-1 is not compatible” with city zoning regulations.
The zoning permit application noted that there was room for 16 people to stay upstairs and 10 downstairs. A semicircular driveway in front of the house was large enough to park 14 cars, the application noted.
If issued, the permit would have been in effect for a year and then would have to be renewed.
City staff proposed a number of special conditions for the permit. One would have limited occupancy to six people or a number set by the City Council when it heard the request.
It required the posting of information that included the permit information, the city of Joplin’s noise ordinance, the trash collection schedule, and a contact person.
By then though, the application had already met with difficulty. There had been 65 protest petitions filed by Silver Creek residents. Those included people who live in other parts of the Silver Creek neighborhood as well as those who live within 185 feet of the property in question. The number within 185 feet is important because if that number is higher than 30% of the residents within that distance, it requires a two-thirds majority vote of a city commission or the council to pass a request.
The city’s planning and development director, Troy Bolander, said his department had been informed by the property manager that the owners instead decided to make the property available as a regular long-term rental rather than for short-term use.
City regulations still required a public hearing to be conducted, but Bolander said the commission would be asked to strike the request for the special-use permit from the agenda or deny it.
Minutes of the meeting show that nine people spoke regarding the request.
Kyle Cox, who lives in the neighborhood, said there had been approximately 150 people stay at the house in a month’s time. “This is uneasy for all the families with kids in the neighborhood playing. He said there had been lots of traffic and the narrow street in front of the houses would sometimes have no parking available for residents because of the number of cars there for the rental house.
Penny Amiet, who lives on Ivy Lane, said as an example of the increase in traffic on the neighborhood street, she counted 47 cars coming and going in a half-hour period one day.
Gary Jordan, who lives on Bradley Drive, said that he put up “No Trespassing” signs in his yard because of the intrusions from people staying at the rental house. But he said people using the house were constantly in his yard and one nearby. “We are facing additional liabilities for her business,” alluding to Rachel Bemo.
“I just wish the first time there was a party, they would have called me,” Rachel Bemo said of the neighbors. “I would have gone over and said ‘Nope we’re not doing this’” to the rental tenants. By the time the planning and zoning meeting was scheduled, Bemo said she knew what the residents were going to say because she read comments on social media.
As a result of the complaints and petitions, the commission voted to recommend that the City Council deny the special-use permit.
The City Council heard similar complaints at its public hearing on the permit.
Bolander explained that the application for the special-use permit had been withdrawn by the owners of the house, but a public hearing still had to proceed.
Neighbors, some of them being the same who spoke out against it at the planning and zoning meeting, voiced complaints at the council hearing about large parties on the property and disturbing neighbors, along with traffic, littering and trespassing issues.
Rachel Bemo told the Globe she is heartsick about what has happened because she lived in the house herself for six years and considers many of those who complained friends.
She said she placed the house on the market to sell, but it didn’t. Recalling fun experiences with her family vacationing in Airbnb’s, she decided to try that with her house.
“I did tell my neighbors I was doing that and they were all supportive,” she said. “I didn’t realize it would turn into parties. Part of the problem is that I was a little naive. I thought all people were good people” and that did not turn out to be the case with all the renters, she said.
By the time she realized there were problems, her neighbors were already upset.
Rachel Bemo said she was in communication with city about the status of her permit request, but was not aware that a decision had been made to cite her and her brother, Nathan Bemo. Nathan Bemo could not be contacted for comment for this report.
She said she thought city staff was aware that there were rentals already booked until Oct. 4, the day of the City Council meeting at which the house was discussed.
“That was the last rental,” she said. “The city was aware of (it), and we had emailed them about it.”
The citations came then. Copies of them were obtained by the Globe and they are dated Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 for a rental Sept. 17-19.
“I’m not happy,” Rachel Bemo said. “And it’s not how I wanted it to go. I love my neighbors. But I guess this is a point of learning for me.”
She said she is not a reckless property owner.
“I tried something new and it didn’t work out,” she said. “I learned a lot, and I hope the city does too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.