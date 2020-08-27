Ariel Divine proved to be a somewhat reluctant witness Thursday at the preliminary hearing of the man who allegedly shot her in the 2900 block of East Ninth Street in Joplin.
The 18-year-old shooting victim testified at the preliminary hearing of Tyrell D. Harbin, 27, on assault charges that she went to the address July 18 to retrieve some clothes she'd left there. She knocked on the front door and the side door before returning to the front porch, where she suddenly heard gunshots, looked down and saw she was bleeding.
She'd been hit in the thigh, she said. But she never saw who shot her, she told the court.
Divine admitted that she did exclaim at the time: "You shot me."
To whom did she say that? Assistant Prosecutor Jay O'Donnell wanted to know.
Divine said it was "just a generalized statement" she made. She was in shock, she said. The round hit an artery in her leg. She had to use a walker to get around until about a week ago, she told the court.
Under direct examination by O'Donnell, she acknowledged making a statement to police identifying Harbin as the shooter. But she testified that was only because she had been "told it was Tyrell." She admitted that she later contacted Harbin at the jail, sending emails to him because they had been friends and she wanted to know if it was true or not.
O'Donnell presented her with one of the defendant's emailed responses and asked if it sounded to her like an apology or not.
"That's what I took out of it, yeah," she said.
Public defender Craig Lowe jumped on Divine's lack of direct knowledge that his client shot her during cross-examination.
"You didn't see who shot you?" he asked.
"Yeah."
"You were just going off what you were told on the street?"
"That's what I just said, yeah," she replied.
O'Donnell asked on redirect if she recalled telling police that she saw Harbin open the door and ask: "Did I kill her?" She said she believes that might be true, but she has since then told police over and over that she is unsure who shot her.
Lowe insisted unsuccessfully at the conclusion of the hearing that the charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action should be dismissed because there was little more than hearsay testimony that his client was the shooter.
"Those are great jury arguments; make 'em," Associate Judge Joseph Hensley told Lowe, and ordered Harbin to stand trial on on both counts, citing the probable cause the judge believes exists in the victim's prior statements to police and the jail email communications.
The judge also found probable cause for Harbin to stand trial on a felony count of unlawful possession of an illegal firearm stemming from a traffic stop May 13 in Duenweg. On that occasion, police allegedly found a jar of marijuana, a stun gun, about 20 knives and a modified AK-47 rifle in a vehicle in which the defendant was an occupant. The barrel of the gun had been shortened to 11 inches, or five inches less than federal law allows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.