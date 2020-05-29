The Jasper County prosecutor acknowledged Friday that self-defense considerations have kept her office from filing charges on a Neosho woman who shot her boyfriend Wednesday in Joplin.
Joplin police sent reports of their investigation of the shooting and a probable-cause affidavit to Prosecutor Theresa Kenney on Thursday, seeking assault charges on the 48-year-old girlfriend of Manuel Davis, who was misidentified in Friday's edition of the Globe.
"They sent (charges) over, but I'm not filing them," Kenney told the Globe. "There are self-defense issues there."
Davis, 41, of Joplin, was shot once in the chest in a parking lot at 807 S. Moffet Ave. and reportedly remains in stable condition at a local hospital. Police have released few details of the shooting.
According to Kenney, the woman told police she "feared for her life" and the investigation turned up evidence of an ongoing domestic dispute between the couple the day of the shooting. The prosecutor said the woman said Davis threatened her with a knife and that she obtained the handgun she used from a third party to protect herself.
Kenney said the woman further said that Davis caused physical injury to her prior to the shooting. She said it was unclear if investigators managed to corroborate that claim.
The prosecutor acknowledged that as of Friday afternoon, police had not been able to interview Davis about the shooting because of his injury. She said if additional information were to come out or evidence surface that calls the woman's self-defense claims into question, her office "might rethink" the matter.
Kenney indicated that she could not release additional details about the shooting at this time as the case remains open. The probable-cause affidavit submitted by police is not public record at this point because charges have not been filed.
