The Jasper County prosecutor's office succeeded Thursday in obtaining an order for a rural Joplin man to stand trial on felony counts of domestic assault and witness tampering after he purportedly persuaded his ex-girlfriend to request that the assault charge be dropped.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered Matthew E. Spurgeon, 28, to be tried on charges of second-degree domestic assault and tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge set Spurgeon's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 25.
Spurgeon was arrested and charged with domestic assault after an altercation July 18 with his girlfriend, Amanda White, at their residence near Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that he hit her face, causing a black eye, and then took her cellphone away from her and locked her in a bedroom with him to keep her from getting away from him.
The prosecutor's office filed the witness tampering charge against the defendant on Aug. 26 after White requested that the assault charge be dropped, according to testimony at Thursday's hearing.
Rather than dismiss the charge, Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas subpoenaed White to testify at the hearing and filed a motion seeking to be allowed to present as evidence the statements she had made to police regarding the assault if she did not show up to testify in person.
That motion — which sought to circumvent the defendant's right to face his accuser in court through the legal doctrine of forfeiture by wrongdoing — was rendered moot when White showed up for the hearing and did testify against Spurgeon. She told the court that he had pushed her down and "smacked" her in the face, leaving her with a black eye. She further testified that he called her from jail after the assault and asked her to drop the charge.
Defense attorney Bob Briggs asked White on cross-examination if she had thrown a glass at his client at the point in the fight when she was struck in the face, and she answered that she threw a glass across the room. Briggs reworded his question more directly: Was she saying Spurgeon struck her on purpose or did he perhaps hit her accidentally in trying to avoid being struck by the glass she threw?
"I don't know," White replied.
Briggs also wanted to know if — during the phone call from jail — Spurgeon had asked her to drop the charge or if she had asked him how to go about dropping the charge.
"No, he asked me to," she said.
