An industrial spill Thursday that infiltrated Silver Creek and the city of Joplin's wastewater treatment system occurred at Protein Solutions, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Randall Willoughby, water pollution section chief at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, said Tuesday that DNR inspectors were sent Friday to gather information about what happened and how it happened.
He said they traced the source to Protein Solutions, 3800 E. 32nd St. Protein Solutions is an employee-owned company that provides ingredients for pet food.
The DNR investigators gathered information about what spilled and how the spill happened, Willoughby said. He said it was determined that the spill overflowed into Joplin's sewer system, but the details are still being investigated. He did not give further details about how the spill happened.
A spokesman for Protein Solutions, Jason Gorham, vice president of human resources, issued a statement on behalf of the company when contacted for comment but did not say how it happened or what was discharged.
"Protein Solutions is aware of the issues presented," he said. "We are working closely with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources on a resolution. Protein Solutions is committed to our part in preserving the environment and natural resources for the city of Joplin, our neighbors, and our 100+ employees and their families."
Willoughby said the investigators remained in Joplin over the weekend and that, while they were here, another investigation was done for air pollution because of past incidents in which Protein Solutions was found to be one of five originators of foul odors reported by residents to the DNR and the city.
The DNR specifically started monitoring odor complaints here in 2016 because of the frequency of reports.
Dan Johnson, assistant director of public works, had said Friday that the city was looking into an “illicit discharge” into the city's sewer system that appeared to be natural substances rather than chemicals. He said the city was notified of a problem Thursday afternoon because of a strong odor that developed in southeast Joplin and a shiny substance in the creek.
He said the city's wastewater pre-treatment inspectors tracked the contaminant “upstream to an industry." The wastewater maintenance staff “discovered it had plugged sanitary sewer lines” and began work to clear the lines.
Industries are issued permits to discharge pre-treated wastewater into the system, but the permits regulate the type of discharges and amounts. That reduces the need and expense of treatment in city wastewater plants of heavy metals and other contaminants.
The creek was affected from an area near the railroad tracks on 32nd Street near Hammons Boulevard southwest past Interstate 44.
Silver Creek is a tributary to Shoal Creek, which is Joplin's primary source of water. An official with Missouri American Water Co. on Friday said the event did not pose any concern for the quality of the local water supply.
The affected city sewer lines were in the commercial area involving Sam’s Club and surrounding hotels and restaurants in the area between 32nd Street and 44th Street in the Range Line area, Johnson said.
“There was not a real large number (of customers) affected, but those that were are a lot of big users” of the sewer system in that area, Johnson said.
Crews worked until midnight Thursday to clear sewer lines as much as possible to restore service. However, there was still work to be done to continue clearing the sewer system of any traces of the substance and determine if other repairs were needed, he said.
Willoughby, asked if Joplin could face repercussions from regulators because the sewer system is operated under a consent agreement with the state and issues permits to industrial customers to pre-treat sewer discharges, said that the city and Protein Solutions could both have responsibility for any environmental damage. Protein Solutions does have a pre-treatment permit from Joplin.
Joplin city officials are looking at the impact on the sewer system and the DNR will see what Joplin does regarding the obligation to follow requirements of the pre-treatment program, Willoughby said.
The city did not return a message asking for comment.
