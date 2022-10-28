An electrical malfunction in a wastewater lift station was the cause of a June spill at the Protein Solutions plant that reached Silver Creek, clogging a city sewer manhole and causing a grease slick in the creek that coated rocks.
Though the city of Joplin reported that the spill amounted to about 3,000 gallons of wastewater, there was little impact on wildlife and fish in the creek other than a kill of five or six minnows and the pollution was stopped not far from the source of the spill, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources reported in an incident and inspection report.
The creek was affected from an area near the railroad tracks on 32nd Street near Hammons Boulevard southwest past Interstate 44.
Information collected by the DNR about the cause and resulting cleanup actions was obtained by The Joplin Globe through an open records request filed with the state agency. Additionally, Joplin's assistant director of public works over operations, Lynden Lawson, provided information to the Globe on city actions that followed the incident.
DNR reports cited an electrical malfunction that caused wastewater containing poultry fats to leak out of the plant's lift station building and onto a gravel lot at the plant, 3800 E. 32nd St.
City sewer department workers tracked the spill upstream to its source on the afternoon of Thursday, June 2, after receiving reports of sewer clogs in the area of Hammons Boulevard, south of 32nd Street. City workers notified Protein Solutions of the detected spill and the city began work to clean out a grease clog that had accumulated in the city sewer line that overflowed a manhole on Hammons Boulevard in the area of Sam's Club.
A grease slick was found in Silver Creek in that area, where rocks were coated with a white slime, DNR reports show.
That resulted in actions to contain the spill and prevent it from traveling further downstream in Silver Creek, which empties into Shoal Creek, the city's source for drinking water.
Protein Solutions, owned by Proteins for Pets OpCo LLC, processes proteins such as raw chicken and turkey to be used as ingredients for pet food.
Plant officials told the DNR in a report a week after the discharge that the spreading spill was noticed about 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. Plant workers applied lime and rock to the substance flowing out of a sewer lift station building onto the property and a gravel lot.
The plant stopped production operations to minimize further discharge, according to the report. The plant reported the incident to the DNR the next day and a DNR environmental engineer inspected the site. Plant officials had absorbent materials and haybale berms applied to stop the spill from spreading on the property and down the creek, the plant reported to the DNR.
In addition, a contracted team was dispatched by Protein Solutions operators to conduct cleanup. That work involved collecting about 300 gallons of water and solids from the spill site that was transported for disposal at an approved location, according to the report. That took about a day.
However, Joplin reported that about 3,000 gallons of contaminated sewer water flowed from the site and onto surrounding properties and into the creek.
Once the pump station could be accessed and examined, it was learned that the electrical malfunction prevented the lift pump from activating and the pump overflowed, the report stated.
In the report letter, signed by Rusty Bowsher, director of operations of Protein Solutions, the DNR was told about a week after the spill that absorbent materials and hay bales had been left in place to assure no more pollution would travel into the stream or other areas.
"Protein (Solutions) is confident that the spill has been cleaned up and the required repairs are in progress to ensure this will not happen again," Bowsher's letter stated.
The DNR reported that an inspection of the plant was conducted to determine compliance with the Missouri State Operating Permit and the Missouri Clean Water Law. But wastewater is exempt from the state permit since it is pretreated at the plant site and discharged into the city's sewer system. The plant is regulated under the city's wastewater pretreatment program, which is approved by the DNR, the report stated.
It also states that the city's public works department found that a grease problem in the plant's collection system blocked the sewer line and caused a sewer overflow at a manhole near Hammons Boulevard, south of Sam's Club, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd.
City crews had worked on the sewer line on June 2-June 3 and placed straw bales and absorbent pads in Silver Creek to capture the grease in the spilled wastewater. There were a few dead minnows observed in the creek, the DNR reported, but there was no other impact on wildlife and fish in the creek, inspectors said.
Lawson, the city's public works official, told the Globe that the city of Joplin wrote and sent Protein Solutions two notices of violation of the company's sewer pretreatment permit and sanitary sewer permit, one for clogging the sewer and the other for illicit discharge of pollutants that got into to the stream.
In the notices, Protein Solutions was given a limited time to work out a plan to correct the issues that caused the discharge. Lawson said the company provided favorable response "and remediated their practices, equipment issues and areas of concern." The company also reimbursed the city for the cost in manpower to conduct the sewer cleanup.
Additionally, city staff has performed several inspections of the plant site, remediation and cleanup work with the cooperation of plant management.
Jason Gorham, a company spokesman, contacted by email and asked if the company wanted to comment on the incident or the results of the remediation, said the company officials did not wish to say anything.
Gorham had said at the time of the spill that the company intended to work with city and state officials.
"Protein Solutions is committed to our part in preserving the environment and natural resources for the city of Joplin, our neighbors, and our 100-plus employees and their families,” he said then.
Industries are issued permits to discharge pre-treated wastewater into the system, but the permits regulate the type of discharges and amounts. That reduces the need and expense of treatment in city wastewater plants of heavy metals and other contaminants.
