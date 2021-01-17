CARTHAGE, Mo. — Protesters calling for the resignation of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., gathered for a two-hour demonstration Saturday afternoon on the Carthage square.
Eight people gathered on the north side of the Jasper County Courthouse, waving signs and chanting for Hawley to resign, primarily in connection with his behavior before and after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Tammy Stark, a Carthage Republican, was one of the protesters. She said Hawley’s actions on that day were just too much for her.
“I feel like I was stabbed in the back by my own party,” Stark said. “I’m 55, I’ve been voting Republican since I was 18. I was raised military; I’ve lived on half the military bases in this country. Resign, resign, that’s what I’ve been telling Hawley every time I call him and I’ve been calling his office every day since what happened on Jan. 6.”
Hawley, who led an unsuccessful effort in Congress to protest the Electoral College results from battleground states in the November 2020 presidential election, has been accused of encouraging the crowds that charged the Capitol Building, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.
Prior to the Capitol break-in, Hawley was photographed holding up his fist to protesters, appearing to some to encourage their efforts.
The joint session of Congress that was to count the Electoral College ballots and confirm Democrat Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump was delayed for several hours as police battled to clear the building of protesters.
For Carthage resident Latayzia Harris, the sight of Confederate and Trump flags being waved by protesters in the Capitol building was a last straw.
“The attempted coup on the Capitol, I just couldn’t do it anymore,” Harris said on Saturday. “I’ve always been one to be involved in the community, and just seeing that made me want to show other community members that we support them.”
And that photo of Hawley with his fist raised added to her anger.“That was the cherry on top that definitely pushed me over the edge I think,” Harris said. “I’ve been calling his office,and I got with some people I went to college with and we decided to organize across different cities.”
Harris posted “Demand Accountability! (Carthage)” on Facebook and invited like-minded people to gather for two hours Saturday on the Carthage square to voice their anger.
“We will be calling on (U.S. Rep.) Billy Long and (Sen.) Roy Blunt to support both (U.S. Rep.) Cori Bush’s legislation to expel Hawley and the articles of impeachment against President Trump,” organizers said on Facebook. “We will also be instructing people to call, write, and email their representatives and voice this. These people do not deserve to hold office again.”
The post said it was hosted by Pittsburg Progressives, Carthage Progressives and Webb City Progressives.
Jamie Hammond, an organizer of the Joplin for Justice movement that started in response to the death of George Floyd last summer in Minnesota, attended the Carthage protest to show her support.
“I don’t support what Hawley did, and we don’t support what happened at the Capitol,” Hammond said. “It put people in danger, not just politicians but their staff, the people who were in the building.”
