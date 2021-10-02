By John Hacker
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Rain was still falling at the intersection of Centennial Drive and Rouse Street near Ascension Via Christi Hospital shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday as more than 50 people marched to the intersection to protest a mandate by the hospital requiring all employees to take a COVID-19 vaccine by the middle of next month or risk losing their jobs.
Many motorists driving by responded to the signs they were carrying by honking their horns in support and the number of protesters grew to about 100 by the time the gathering was scheduled to end at 2 p.m.
Their message to hospital administration was simple — mandating that health care workers take a COVID-19 vaccine is unfair and employees of the hospital should have options other than being forced to take a vaccine they don’t believe in or lose their jobs.
“We’re here promoting medical freedom for our choice of being able to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine,” said Amanda Lehman, a registered nurse at the hospital for the past 15 years. “Our employer has mandated that in order to keep our jobs we are required to take the vaccine and there are no other options. There’s no option for natural immunity, there’s no option for anti-body testing, there are no other options.
“It doesn’t make sense to me that there are nurses that have been working through the pandemic, many of them contracted COVID during the pandemic, and now they are being told that it doesn’t matter what they’ve done in the fight against the disease, this is their only option to be able to continue working here.”
Lehman said the protesters, including employees, former employees and friends of employees of the hospital, were standing against a mandate issued by Ascension in July that all employees of the hospital be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 12.
No one from Ascension responded to an email seeking comment on the protest on Saturday.
The press release issued in July said Ascension “conducted a thorough moral and ethical analysis as part of the decision-making process.”
“This decision is rooted in our mission commitment to leading with quality and safety,” the release said. “As a healthcare provider and as a Catholic ministry, ensuring we have a culture of safety for our associates, patients and communities is foundational to our work. Tens of thousands of Ascension associates have already been vaccinated with the available vaccines, as have millions of people across the country and the world. But we must do more to overcome this pandemic as we provide safe environments for those we serve.”
Morgan Campbell, a registered nurse at Ascension Via Christi for six years, said she believed what the hospital was doing was “unethical.”
“Not everyone wants to get this vaccine,” Campbell said. “Some of us are not OK with it. Not everybody here is against the vaccine. There are people here who are vaccinated that are against just the mandate. That is not an ethical way to treat your employees.”
Among those standing in the line were Lisa Leverenz and Henry Glor, two employees in the hospitals’s supply chain department. Glor’s sign said, “I’m vaccinated. Together we stand for choice.” Leverenz’ sign said, “I’m unvaccinated. Together we stand for choice.”
The two workers said their status as far as the vaccination has no bearing on whether they get along or can work together.
“The point is everyone should get to choose whether they get the vaccine or not,” Leverenz said. “It should be choice. That’s the main point, we’re not going to get down on someone who wants to take it. Or and it should be vice versa. Everyone should still be able to get along. It’s not stopping you from getting COVID.”
Tammy John, a health care worker for about 40 years who works for Ascension in a nursing home, said she stopped taking vaccines in general when she became an ordained minister, and she has applied for a religious exemption to the vaccine mandate.
She said she understands that hospitals and nursing homes are being required to mandate vaccines by the federal government if they receive funds from Medicare or Medicaid, but she thinks the hospital administration should stand up to the government.
“Maybe collectively, instead of the hospitals saying OK, they’ve told us we’re not going to get this money, maybe they need to have some rebuttal to our federal government to let them know we have to come up with a better solution,” John said. “In health care, we have a shortage of staff, a staffing issue, even before this mandate. Even before 2020 and the spread of this pandemic we had an issue of getting enough staff. We need these people, we need people, we don’t need to lose people over a divisive issue. Tell them they have to wear masks, tell them they have to test, great.”
Lisa Spragg, of Cherokee, who used to work at the Pittsburg hospital, said she was standing at the protest to support her friends, even though she’s gotten the vaccine. I got the first dose when the vaccine first came out,” Spragg said. “I waited a long time to get the second one, things started coming around, new questions. I did my research and felt that it was right for me.
“I am absolutely pro vaccine. I am not pro-vaccine mandate. I get my flu shot every year because I feel like I need to. If someone mandated me to do it, I might not be as apt to want to get it. I think it’s the same thing with the COVID vaccine, I think everybody has a right to decide what’s right for them and if it’s not right for them they should not be forced to get it. and they definitely should not lose their jobs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.