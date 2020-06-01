Protests and more reaction to George Floyd's death continued to dominate the news Monday.
More demonstrators gathered today at Seventh Street and Range Line Road in Joplin. Jared Porter spent some time talking to them and he'll tell you what they had to say.
Reporter Jeff Lehr also talked to Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland about his statement to residents Monday, following the death of Floyd last week.
"Those actions that the world witnessed do not in any way align with the values or ethics of the Joplin Police Department," Rowland said. "Our training, policies and procedures are in direct conflict with those actions. We remain committed to serving every member of this community with professionalism and respect. We will always support the constitutional rights of our citizens to voice their concerns in a peaceful manner and to have their voices heard.
We profile three more students who made the Globe's All-Area Academic Excellence Team, one of who offered this advice to other students. "Don’t give your 'good enough' effort. Give your actual, legitimate best effort."
And Lucas Davis, who is eager for professional baseball to resume, will have some perspective about Major League Baseball's offer to the player's union of a 50-game season that would hopefully begin in July.
