Missouri residents who commented during a public hearing conducted by the Missouri Public Service Commission on Friday predictably were not in favor of Missouri American Water Co.’s request for a 21.1% increase in rates.
If the request were approved in full, a residential customer in Joplin using 4,000 gallons of water per month would pay about $40. That is an increase of about $6 per month, according to the company.
The water rate increase being sought by Missouri American Water Co. is too much, and a rate increase is the wrong way to pay for infrastructure improvements in specific parts of the company’s service area, were two of the comments.
Four Missouri residents spoke during the online public hearing, three from the Branson area and one from St. Louis County. No one from the Joplin area spoke at the hearing.
Missouri American says it is seeking to raise revenues by $73.5 million in order to start recovering almost $1 billion spent on infrastructure improvements, according to Deborah Dewey, president of the utility.
“We’re going to be making $950 million worth of investment, most of that has already been made, some is being made this year and through the middle of next year,” Dewey said during a question-and-answer session held just before the official public hearing on Friday.
“That investment is going toward replacing aging infrastructure, aging pipes, valves, hydrants, upgrades to our treatment facilities to make sure we were in compliance,” Dewey added. “And the vast majority of that $950 million has already been invested. So what we’re looking for is to begin to get recovery on that investment as well as to reflect any increases in expenses that we have actually seen since our last rate review that we filed in 2017.”
The hearings held Friday had two parts, a question-and-answer session for about 40 minutes when Missouri American officials and Public Service Commission staff members answered questions posed by callers in an informal meeting and a formal public hearing where callers were sworn to tell the truth and made statements without comments or answers from the company or the commission. Some commenters during the question and answer session and the official public hearing complained that raising rates during an unprecedented pandemic was too much of a burden on residents who were struggling because they had lost their jobs or were sick.
“I just wanted to know why we were doing this during the middle of a pandemic when I think we’ve got 30-some percent unemployment?” said Diana Allynn, a Branson West resident during the official hearing. “We live in a tourist industry," she said. "We don’t have any income, we don’t have anything, and then to say that there’s a $5 or $6 increase that will come every month, for a lot of us, we’re having a hard time just feeding our kids. Why now? Why can’t we have this discussion just 12 months from now?”
“It seems like the rates keep going up and up and up,” said Douglas Smith, of St. Louis County, during the official hearing. “And I understand to a certain point, but it’s going to be like a 22% or 23% increase and that’s pretty steep. I’m just asking that you please reconsider this and perhaps make better use of the money.”
During the question-and-answer session, Dewey said the company recognized that “there’s no right time or good time to ask for a rate increase.”
She said the company donates to various programs to try to help low-income customers avoid having their water shut off for nonpayment.
Investments included in the rate case include replacement of about 275 miles of aging water lines and the upgrading of treatment plants, storage tanks, wells and pumping stations across the state.
The PSC review and audit of the company’s request is expected to take 11 months. Any new rates set by regulators would not become effective until this summer.
Missouri American Water Co. serves approximately 470,000 water customers in Missouri, including the Joplin area, and about 15,000 sewer customers in Missouri.
Installment plan
To help customers who are experiencing hardships because of COVID-19, Missouri American Water has offered an enhanced installment plan through March 31. If you have a past-due balance, call to set up an installment plan to pay the balance over time. Customer service representatives are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-866-430-0820.
