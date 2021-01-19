The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold local public hearings starting Wednesday and running through Jan. 29 to receive comments on water and sewer rate increases proposed by Missouri American Water Co.
Because of COVID-19, the public hearings will be conducted virtually by WebEx and telephone conference. They will be streamed live on the PSC's website, psc.mo.gov.
Members of the public who wish to participate in the question-and-answer session or make a comment need to register by sending their first and last name, phone number and email address to mawccomments@psc.mo.gov, or they may call 1-800-392-4211 by 5 p.m. the day before the hearing.
The hearing for Joplin residents will be at noon Friday, Jan. 29.
To attend the public hearing by telephone, at the time of the hearing, call toll-free 1-855-718-6621, listen to the prompt and enter the meeting number followed by #. The access code for Joplin is 177 191 3281, and the password is 0344.
To participate by video/internet, visit the website www.webex.com. You can also download the Cisco WebEx meetings application on a mobile device, laptop, desktop or tablet prior to the hearing and join the meeting at the hearing time by putting in the access code and password.
Oral comments at the hearing will be limited to five minutes per person.
The PSC has scheduled hearings through its statewide service territory, including St. Joseph, St. Louis and Jefferson City.
Individuals wishing to mail comments should send them to the Missouri PSC, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102. They can also be sent electronically using the commission’s electronic filing system at psc.mo.gov/General/Submit_Comments.
When submitting comments, refer to File No. WR-2020-0344.
The utility last summer filed a request for water and sewer rate increases that would boost annual revenues by $73.5 million, an increase of 21.1%, according to the PSC.
Missouri American said the request reflects $920 million in water system improvements made statewide or planned from January 2018 through May 2022.
If the request is approved in full, a residential customer in Joplin using 4,000 gallons per month would pay about $40. That is an increase of about $6 per month.
Investments included in the rate case include replacement of about 275 miles of aging water lines and the upgrading of treatment plants, storage tanks, wells and pumping stations across the state.
The PSC review and audit of the company’s request is expected to take 11 months. Any new rates set by regulators would not become effective until this summer.
Missouri American Water Co. serves approximately 470,000 water customers in Missouri, including the Joplin area, and about 15,000 sewer customers in Missouri.
Installment plan
To help customers who are experiencing hardships due to COVID-19, Missouri American Water has offered an enhanced installment plan through March 31. If you have a past-due balance, call to set up an installment plan to pay the balance over time. Customer service representatives are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-866-430-0820.
The utility says it is important to call before water is shut off to maintain eligibility for the enhanced installment plan. Both residential and nonresidential customers may set up a payment plan for past-due balances.
Payment arrangements may require customers to:
• Pay a percentage of their balance, up to 25%, upfront. The percentage is based on payment history.
• Pay the rest of the bill according to an agreed-upon schedule of up to 12 months.
• Pay all future bills as they become due.
More information is available at https://www.amwater.com/moaw/Customer-Service-Billing/Payment-Assistance-Program.
