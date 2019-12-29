The Missouri Public Service Commission has scheduled local public hearings early next year in a rate case filed by Liberty Utilities-Empire District for its Southwest Missouri customers.
A Joplin hearing will start with a question-and-answer session at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Cornell Auditorium in Plaster Hall on the campus of Missouri Southern State University. The commission will begin taking testimony at 6:30 p.m.
Customers of Liberty Utilities-Empire will see their monthly bills rise by 5.9% if the rate request is approved in full by the commission.
The company filed for the request Aug. 14, asking to increase annual electric revenues by $26.5 million.
If approved, customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month would see their bill rise by $7.85, according to a statement from Liberty. Customers who are enrolled in the Low Income Pilot Program, which provides a credit for qualifying customers, would see an increase of $1.85 per month. As part of the filing, Liberty has requested a continuation of the pilot program as well as its energy-efficiency programs.
Rate cases typically take up to 11 months, and if approved, the new rates are scheduled to go into effect in the summer of 2020.
The rate request follows $338 million in investment the company said it has made since April 2016 that includes the replacement of more than 6,400 poles and the installation of more than 11,000 sectionalizing devices, which automatically isolate an outage to as few customers as possible, the company said in a statement.
The rate case also includes the investment made in generating plants as well.
The rate increase is the first one the utility has requested in four years and the first since Liberty completed its acquisition of Joplin-based Empire District Electric Co. in 2017.
Liberty also said the filing will be used to return to rate base $11 million in tax savings it has realized as part of President Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017.
This proposed rate increase is not tied to its wind generation plan, which was approved in June.
About 280 turbines will be built, split among two spots in Southwest Missouri and a third location in Southeast Kansas. The two sites in Missouri, which will generate 150 megawatts each, are being called King’s Point and North Fork Ridge, and turbines will go up in parts of Jasper, Barton, Lawrence and Dade counties. The Southeast Kansas site is in Neosho County. The company has said the wind project represents an investment of more than $1 billion.
The Public Service Commission also will hold other public hearings in the case:
• Noon Monday, Feb. 3, in the meeting room of the Comfort Inn, 2451 Tower Drive, in Bolivar. Testimony begins at 12:30 p.m.
• Noon Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the city of Branson council chambers, 110 W. Maddux, Suite 210. Testimony begins at 12:30 p.m.
Anyone unable to attend a local public hearing and wishing to make written comments or secure additional information may contact the Office of the Public Counsel, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The Office of the Public Counsel telephone number is 866-922-2959, and the email address is opcservice@opc.mo.gov. The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the public in matters before the commission.
Residents also may contact Public Service Commission staff, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The telephone number is 800-392-4211, and the email address is pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.
Formal evidentiary hearings in this case are scheduled April 14-17 and April 20-22 in Jefferson City.
Liberty-Empire serves more than 155,000 electric customers in Southwest Missouri, including Joplin.
