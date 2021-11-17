Liberty, the local electricity utility, would receive about half the rate increase it is seeking from the Missouri Public Service Commission if the commission’s staff recommendation is adopted instead of the utility’s request.
Liberty would receive even less of an increase if the Missouri Office of the Public Counsel gets its way. Liberty also would not recover the full amount it invested in its coal-fired power plant near Asbury back in 2014 and 2015 to meet federal clean air regulations.
No members of the public asked questions or testified before the commission in Wednesday's online public hearing on Liberty’s $50 million rate hike request, but PSC staff and Office of the Public Counsel revealed their recommendations in the informal question-and-answer part of that meeting.
The request
Liberty filed a rate increase request with the PSC in May seeking to increase gross annual electric revenues by an estimated $50 million per year to recover costs associated with the construction of three wind farms. Liberty has spent several years building 69 wind turbines at the North Fork Ridge Wind Farm in Barton County, another 69 turbines at the Kings Point Wind Farm in northeastern Jasper County as well as parts of Lawrence and Dade counties, and another 139 turbines at the Neosho Ridge Wind Farm north of Parsons, Kansas.
Together, the three wind farms produce 600 megawatts of power for the utility and are a key part of its transition to renewable energy. The three wind farms represent an overall investment of $1.2 billion.
Under Missouri regulatory rules, utilities are not allowed to ask for a rate increase until the investment is “used and useful,” meaning it is online and fully operational, which the wind farms are now, according to company officials.
The hike would also recover costs associated with the installation of smart electric meters on thousands of residents, infrastructure upgrades and other improvements. Smart meters are digital meters that, when fully installed, allow customers to access near real-time information about their energy usage.
If approved in full, Liberty’s request would raise by $12.76 per month — 9.64% — the bill of its typical electric customer in Missouri, defined as someone using around 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month.
Liberty also said it had planned to ask for an additional $29.9 million to recover costs related to a spike in natural gas costs during a winter storm in February.
However, because of legislation passed earlier this year in Missouri and signed by the governor, Liberty said it will pursue recovery of those costs separately, through an alternative method of recovery called “securitization,” if that is approved by the PSC.
Staff, Public Counsel response
The other parties in the public hearing included the PSC, which acts as an impartial reviewing body to look at Liberty’s request and determine if it is justified, and the Office of the Public Counsel, which represents the public in utility rate cases.
Cedrick Cunigan, a representative of the PSC staff, said it recommended the commission approve an annual increase of about $26.2 million, or 4.87%, which is about $24 million less than Liberty’s proposal.
Cunigan also said the staff recommended the same increase be allocated to all rate classes on an equal basis and that existing customer charges remain the same.
“Staff recommends that the rates customers are charged begin to reflect the lower overall cost of nighttime operations and that for residential customers, the rate increase only be allied to daytime consumption,” Cunigan said. “If the commission accepts staff’s recommendation, the typical residential customer consuming 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month would see an average increase of approximately $3 to $5 a month.”
Nathan Williams, speaking for the PSC’s Office of the Public Counsel, said his office was still reviewing Liberty’s request and doesn’t have specific dollar amounts, but it believes that Liberty should receive a much lower amount than it is requesting.
Williams said the office did not believe that Liberty should continue to recover costs related to improvements to the Asbury coal-fired plant in 2014-2015. That plant was closed this year when the wind farms came into service.
Liberty invested between $112 million and $130 million to install scrubbers and filters that would clean the emissions from the coal-fired boilers at the plant to meet new EPA guidelines in 2014-2015 and asked for a rate hike in 2014 to raise an additional $24.3 million a year to recover those costs.
The PSC in 2015 granted a hike that raised $17.1 million a year.
The company had initially planned to operate the coal-fired plant into the 2030s, but it pivoted to wind energy in 2017 and decided to close the Asbury plant early.
Liberty touted the plant’s closure as a cost-saving measure in its remarks during Wednesday’s meeting.
“The coal-fired plant had become increasingly expensive to run compared to other generation, and had we continued to operate it, the Environmental Protection Agency would have required significant additional improvements,” said Diana Carter, a director with Liberty. “We have been able to repurpose a large portion of that Asbury facility to support our wind energy generation and the majority of our Asbury coal-fired plant employees have transitioned to new clean energy wind positions at Asbury. All Asbury employees either retired or found a new job with the company, and we’re very proud of that.”
Another public hearing in the case will be at 6 p.m. Thursday. The hearing will be conducted virtually by WebEx and telephone conference, and it will also be streamed live on the Missouri PSC’s website at psc.mo.gov.
To attend the virtual public hearing by telephone, at the time of the hearing, call 1-855-718-6621 toll-free, listen to the prompt and enter the meeting number (access code) and the password of 0312, followed by #.
To participate by video/internet, visit the website www.webex.com.
People can also download the Cisco WebEx meetings application on a mobile device, laptop, desktop or tablet before the hearing and join the meeting at the hearing time by entering the access code 1776 48 0348.
