PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University alumnus J.T. Knoll will read from his new book of poetry, "Counterpart," at 2 p.m. Sunday in the basement level of Axe Library. Admission is free and open to the public.
Knoll is a founding member of White Buffalo and an award-winning columnist for the Morning Sun. His previous book of poetry, "Ghost Sign," was selected as a Kansas Notable Book for 2017.
Knoll’s book will be available for purchase at a reception following the reading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.