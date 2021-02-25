PITTSBURG, Kan. — Soybeans are more than just a natural source of dietary fiber. They can also be used to create sustainable, bio-based polymer materials.
Nearly $150,000 in grants awarded to the Kansas Polymer Research Center, housed in the Tyler Research Center at Pittsburg State University, will help scientists and students fund research on the production of polymers from soybean oil.
The state-of-the-art research center has an internationally recognized competence in bio-based polymer research, holds multiple patents and operates at a fraction of the cost of the most visible institutions. Scientists at the center specialize in vegetable oil-based polymer research and development.
“Ultimately, there’s more and more pressure to move to a green environment, and we’ve been working on that for 25 years or more,” said Tim Dawsey, executive director of the center. “Dr. Zoran Petrovic started this program back in 1994. He was on the front edge of plant-based materials research. Much of what we do looks at how we use plant products, agricultural byproducts and agricultural waste. I like to tell people that this building was built on soybeans because that’s where it all started.”
PSU announced it was a recipient of three grants from the Kansas Soybean Commission. The recent awards, which can be renewed annually for up to three years, will support the work of Jasna Djonlagic, Ram Gupta and Santi Santra, who will be assisted by student researchers.
Kansas has over 16,000 soybean farms and ranked 10th in the nation for soybean production in 2018, according to the Kansas Soybean Commission. Soybean oil can be used to produce anything from biodiesel fuel to environmentally friendly solvents.
“We’ve done work with the Kansas Soybean Commission for a number of years,” Dawsey said. “They have been a big supporter of the Kansas Polymer Research Center, so we’re excited to have all three of these grants coming in. Soybeans are a major crop in this area, and it provides the farmers with opportunities to expand the demand for their products.”
In her section of the project, Djonlagic, a research associate, aims to replace with water the harmful solvents that are typically used in paints and adhesives.
Gupta, an associate professor of polymer chemistry at PSU, is researching the production of adhesives and sealants from plant resources with his grant project. He said that can be used in a broad range of commercial applications such as the auto or aviation industries.
“Our idea is to do some chemical modification, which is very cost-effective and probably a one- or two-step process,” Gupta said. “We can use these materials in various industries where they use adhesives and sealants for their applications.”
Santra, an associate professor of polymer chemistry at PSU, will focus on taking soybean oil and making a raw material for use in producing polymers. This will be his third year receiving the grant.
“By simplifying the process, it is hoped that his approach will also reduce the cost of the raw material and make it much more attractive to industry,” Dawsey said in a statement.
Dawsey said this type of research could not only lead to more economic developments in the region but also give students local job opportunities.
“We’re sitting right in the middle of a huge agricultural economy, and coal mining is not here anymore,” he said. “We desperately need to diversify the economy so it’s not so susceptible to every freeze, flood or drought. We’ve got other things to balance the economy, and a part of that would be a manufacturing approach. We can develop technology that can help start new businesses in the area. I’m really hoping to accomplish job creation.”
Kelsey Thompson, a student researcher at PSU, was formerly a science teacher who decided to pursue her master’s in material science where she can combine her love of physics and chemistry. Lately, she’s been conducting research into bio-based batteries as well as water splitting methods to produce hydrogen.
Thompson, 33, will graduate in spring 2022 with a future career in energy research.
“We’re trying to see if adding carbonized material is going to help improve properties, and this is where some of the bio-based things come in,” she said. “One of the things we used was sugar, just as a general test, and then we can apply that with other carbonized material.”
Felipe De Souza, a 28-year-old student from Brazil, is studying his last semester of polymer chemistry at the Tyler Research Center, where he’s been working on flame retardant research.
“We introduced some materials to make them flame retardant, meaning they would quench the fire by themselves,” he said. “It’s very interesting, and I always feel really excited to be part of the research.”
Dawsey said the soybean oil projects are still in their early stages and that lab work should kick off this summer once funding is available. He said the research will open many doors for graduate and undergraduate student researchers who will gain experience that can be applied in their careers.
“This is all real-world, current research, and a number of these students quite often wind up getting their names on publications,” he said.
