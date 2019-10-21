PSU biology students, professor inch toward completion of camera trap study for Smithsonian

PITTSBURG, Kan. — With more than 400 camera trap nights now concluded, a biology group at Pittsburg State University has collected thousands of photos of mammal species living in Southeast Kansas where the data will be used in a national Smithsonian Institution project.
Pittsburg State University is leading the charge for Kansas in the countrywide project called Snapshot USA, and it's inching closer to completion. The Pittsburg group began setting out cameras at the beginning of September and will take them down by the end of this month.
The museum has been partnering with at least one university from all 50 states to collect photographs and research on mammal communities and diversity for the creation of a national wildlife database. The overall goal is to not only analyze the country’s trends in mammal communities but also determine the impact human beings have on nature.
Caleb Durbin, a 21-year-old PSU biology major from Chanute, completed a similar camera trap project, but on a smaller scale, for his urban ecology class last semester. In it he set up motion-sensor cameras in both rural and urban areas to observe wildlife. After publishing his findings, a lead Smithsonian researcher caught wind of the project and asked PSU to represent Kansas for Snapshot USA.
“It’s going pretty good,” Durbin said about the project. “We have multiple species, about 12, and one of those included a bobcat, which is one of the coolest things I’ve seen because the photos looked like something out of National Geographic. It went straight up to the camera, and we saw its face. It’s a rarity to see it out and about.”
Durbin has teamed up with six other undergraduate students at Pitt State, along with Christine Brodsky, an assistant professor in PSU’s biology department, to capture the animals by using motion-sensor camera traps that snap three pictures per second once triggered. Ten cameras have been placed throughout Pittsburg in forested, suburban areas to photograph the types of mammals living in their natural habitats.
“So far, we’ve been seeing a high diversity of mammals, which is exciting,” Brodsky said. “There are still some species that are eluding us that we know they’re there but we haven’t gotten photos of. We are generally pleased with the amount of species we’re getting on camera.”
Thus far, the PSU team has taken photos of coyotes, deer, bobcats, raccoons, opossums, groundhogs, cottontail rabbits, squirrels, armadillos and mice. The students initially checked the cameras every two weeks and have spent several hours sifting through the footage. Durbin said they’re detailed in their data analysis and categorize the photos by date, time, temperature, types of species, how many species and more.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s preparing me for the future because in one of my classes we have to go on the Texas A&M job board, and there’s entries for different camera trap surveys,” he said. “The experience is the most rewarding thing for me and getting to come out here to do fieldwork. I enjoy being outside.”
Brodsky had noted that there’s less than a 25% chance of capturing crisp photos of these animals, and it’s even more difficult at night.
“Many of these shots, it’s like playing I spy to find where these animals are, so we go through them and do a happy dance when we get some nice, clear shots that we can use on posters or other presentations,” Brodsky said.
Even though it may be difficult to capture clear images, that’s not the only challenge the group has faced throughout this project.
“Overall, we’re pleasantly surprised with the data that we’ve collected, but the weather hasn’t been too kind to us," Brodsky said. "We had a couple of cameras go underwater. At one of our sites, we had two cameras stolen about three weeks into the project. After that little hiccup, it’s been going quite smooth. We’ve secured the cameras, and we’re more aware of flood zones.”
The cameras have been placed above higher ground to prevent flooding and have been chained to their locations to prevent theft. Now, the cameras are checked weekly instead of every two weeks. The last camera will be taken down on Oct. 31, and the students will be presenting their research in April.
“We’re going to write a journal article, so it’s something that students could look at when they take these types of classes later on in the semester,” Durbin said. “And if they want to do something similar, seeing the research from our study, it gives them a good starting point. It’s taken a while for this to hit me, to realize how big of an impact this project will actually have, but it’s really cool.”
The national findings will be added to a public database called eMammal where members of academic institutions and conservation groups can access information on native species. It will also be uploaded to PSU’s Digital Commons, an open-access collection of data and scholarly work maintained by the university’s Library Services and the Office of Graduate and Continuing Studies.
