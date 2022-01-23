PITTSBURG, Kan. — From food packaging to credit cards, plastic plays a large role in daily lives, but it’s having detrimental effects on the planet, its wildlife and its oceans.
In an effort to combat plastic pollution, the Kansas Polymer Research Center at Pittsburg State University is partnering with two universities to create renewable, cost-effective materials that can be efficiently recycled and used by manufacturers.
The center is working with researchers at the University of Kansas and the University of Delaware on the project. The groups were jointly awarded a $4 million grant from the National Science Foundation to fund the project for four years.
The polymer center, housed in the Tyler Research Center at PSU, has an internationally recognized competence in bio-based polymers research with a strong emphasis in polyurethanes, holds multiple patents and operates at a fraction of the cost of the most visible institutions.
“This project all plays right into our material science, polymers and plastics programs where we’re looking at sustainable products and bio-based materials, and that’s what the KPRC is really known for,” said Tim Dawsey, executive director. “Now, there’s a huge emphasis on recycling because the plastics issue is real.”
It’s estimated that more than 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic have been produced since the early 1950s. About 60% of that plastic has ended up in either a landfill or the natural environment, according to the UN Environment’s 2018 annual report.
“Millions of tons of plastic waste pollute the environment with adverse ecological and health impacts,” according to the award abstract for the project. “New technologies are urgently needed to facilitate plastic recycling and enable the growth of a circular and sustainable economy. Such a transition requires technological innovation and public policies that enable the reuse of used polymers in new products, as well as renewable raw materials such as grasses and crop leftovers.”
At PSU, Dawsey will lead senior research personnel with support from Ram Gupta, associate professor of chemistry, who will mentor a master’s-level student each year in the synthesis, characterization and performance of bio-based polymers. That student will then collaborate with students at the other universities.
KU, home to the Center for Environmentally Beneficial Catalysis, will be the lead entity on the project. The University of Delaware will develop processes to transform biomass — agricultural byproducts — into commercially viable plastics and find ways to break them down efficiently.
“This is really bringing three strong groups together,” Dawsey said. “At KU, that program has been around for a while, and they have deep understanding around the catalytic processes. In other words, how do we make polymers, and then how do you reverse the polymers and take them back to the starting materials? The University of Delaware is really good at modifications of these small starting molecules. What the KPRC brings into that mix is our polymer expertise.”
The research groups will engage through Zoom meetings weekly. Dawsey said he’d like to incorporate graduates and undergraduates in the project as well as high school students.
“The idea of this is we come up with some novel opportunities that can be introduced into the commercial marketplace,” Dawsey said. “At the end of the day in three to four years, we will find industrial partners to partner with us to take this to the next level.”
Anjali Gupta and Cassia Allison, both juniors at Pittsburg High School, have been learning about 3D printing at the research center. The two students were accepted last year into a summer internship program at the center, where they synthesized a new material with 3D printers to be used in supercapacitors, batteries and fuel cells.
“It’s really cool to work with other universities, and I’m personally hoping that they remember me when I’m applying for colleges,” Allison said. “Maybe it will help me get my leg in the door for future projects.”
Gupta also will develop research projects for undergraduates and high school students that create learning opportunities, disseminate knowledge of a circular bio-economy and generate interest in STEM careers.
“This will not only help us understand the chemistry behind these monomers and polymers, but it will also train our students to be prepared to enter the workforce,” Gupta said.
