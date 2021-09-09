PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University choirs are planning a "Back to Broadway" event on Friday, Sept. 24, in the Overman Student Center in place of the annual dinner that serves as a major fundraiser for choir trips.
Precautions during the event will include socially distanced seating and masked singers and guests.
The program will feature about an hour's worth of musical performances drawn from musical theater and pop songs from the past 10 years. Boxed desserts will be handed out to guests to take home at the end of the performance in place of a meal.
The performance is set for 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7:10 p.m.
Tickets are $8 per person. Reservations must be made by Wednesday by calling 620-235-4467 or via email at smarchant@pittstate.edu.
