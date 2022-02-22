PITTSBURG, Kan. — The choirs of Pittsburg State University will present their annual spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6. The University Choir and PSU Chorale will be under the direction of Susan Marchant.
The event will take place at First United Methodist Church, located at Fifth and Pine streets in Pittsburg. It is free and open to the public.
Featured will be a variety of works for diverse choral ensembles. Instrumentalists will include Ann Knipschild, oboe; Peter Frost, organist; and Jung Hee Lee, pianist.
Details: 620-235-4466.
