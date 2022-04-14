PITTSBURG, Kan. — Officials at Pittsburg State University broke ground Thursday on a nearly $7 million simulation hospital to be built adjacent to McPherson Hall, home to the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing.
The project will include construction of an approximately 10,000-square-foot addition, plus targeted renovations to the existing building that will accommodate cohorts of 120 students, giving them the opportunity to "bring their experience to their clinical sites and places of employment after graduation," said Kathleen Flannery, president and CEO of the PSU Foundation and vice president of university advancement.
Highlights of the project will include associated control rooms, a debriefing room, a waiting area, a study area, storage and restrooms. Combined, the project will involve approximately 24,000 square feet.
The groundbreaking marked an exciting moment for faculty and students, said Mary Carol Pomatto, a former director of the School of Nursing and currently the dean of the College of Arts & Sciences.
"The simulation hospital brings so much more to our school and to the university," she said. "It changes the student experience, and as you know, providing transformational experiences to our students is what we do."
Those experiences are even more critical in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shed a light on the needs of health care and the skills that will be required of future nurses, Pomatto said.
"In light of the recent pandemic, demand from the health care industry for qualified nurses, providers and health care workers has increased," she said. "A simulation hospital equipped with state-of-the-art technology and equipment will provide an amazing, hands-on learning environment and allow instructors to stage real-life scenarios in a safe environment."
University officials announced the project in January 2020, saying that it aligned with PSU's strategic plan and would help meet the demand for nursing graduates.
It was funded by gifts from private donors who recognized a need to expand access to health care professions to more students, said Lynda Banwart, a nurse practitioner, graduate of the School of Nursing and chair of the PSU Foundation.
"Nurses must be prepared to handle the increase in demands of sicker patients, new technologies and care environments that are ever-changing," she said. "This simulation hospital will assist faculty in preparing nurses for this dynamic environment."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.