PSU, Cottey to honor MLK and Black History Month

An area college and university are gearing up to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and his nonviolent activism that helped expose and oppose decades of nationwide segregation and racial hatred.
Activities celebrating MLK’s legacy, as well as Black History Month, will take place throughout the month of February at Pittsburg State University. While no planned celebration will take place on Monday, next month’s public events are all expressions of “fostering diversity and engaging with one another,” said Emily Flores, assistant director of Student Diversity Programs.
“I think the students, in general, throughout the entire nation, we’re seeing a better understanding, a more empathetic look,” at MLK and what he was able to accomplish during the civil rights movement, from the late 1950s until his assassination in 1968, Flores said. By exposing students to the ideals held so dear to MLK, they will become more accepting to different opinions and thoughts.
Festivities kick off with the fourth annual MLK Jr. Ball, set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Overman Student Center Crimson and Gold Ballroom. This formal event will include light refreshments, a DJ and dance, a photo booth, speeches and performances. Admission is free.
Additional MLK-related activities include:
• A “Black out” day, where PSU students, staff and faculty wear black across campus on Monday, Feb. 3.
• Motivational speaker Monti Washington will speak from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the Overman Student Center, Ballroom C.
“He’s very energetic and interactive with the students,” Flores said.
• The fifth annual Gospel Explosion — featuring Bishop Walter Simpson of Lighthouse Temple, musician Arlecia Elkamil and Pastor Adrian Goodlow of the Church of the Living Word — will start at 6 p.m. in the Sharon Kay Den Recital Hall in McCray Hall.
• A Black History Month trivia night will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Room 107 at Grubbs Hall. It is open to the public.
• “Race Project KC: Using Local History to Activate Empathy and Combat Racism,” will be held as a brown bag lunch session beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Meadowlark Room of the Overman Student Center. Featured guest Angel Jewel Tucker, youth services manager at Johnson County Library in Overland Park, Kansas, will lead a discussion on the root of the existential racism in real estate practices.
Cottey College at Nevada will honor MLK with a day of service, starting at 1 p.m. Monday, with a kickoff event for students, faculty and staff inside the college’s chapel. There, students will share inspirational thoughts about service to others.
Following the service, words will be turned into deeds as students will spread out and spend the afternoon engaging in seven service-learning projects led by faculty and staff, three of which will be held off campus. The “day on, not a day off” event will conclude with a reflection dinner at 5 p.m. in the Raney Dining Room.
MSSU event
Missouri Southern State University will present its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event on Monday in the North End Zone Facility. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and refreshments will be served. Kufara, a marimba ensemble, will perform. Nimrod Chapel Jr., president of the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP, will be the guest speaker during a program beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
