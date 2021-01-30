PSU curates interactive art exhibit for Black History Month

PITTSBURG, Kan. — "A Series of Artistic Inspiration" opens Monday in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University in honor of Black History Month, which is recognized in February.
The exhibit was created by Shawna Witherspoon, client services coordinator at the Bicknell Center, after a conversation last spring about social injustice and race with her children, aged 9, 10, 11 and 13. To help her children express their thoughts and feelings, she turned to drawing and painting.
Last summer, Witherspoon wrote a grant to help further the conversation and art therapy on a public scale. The grant, awarded by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, provided funding for her to enlarge, frame and hang photos from Axe Library Special Collections that capture milestones in Black history at PSU.
Witherspoon selected images that include a march down Broadway after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated and contestants of a Miss Bold Black pageant held in 1971. She was aided by university curator Steve Cox and Emely Flores, assistant director of student diversity.
The grant also was used to purchase art supplies for patrons to use for their own creative expression. Attendees will be encouraged to leave their piece for display; those works will then be matted and displayed in the gallery alongside the inspiration piece. An open gallery event is planned for March to allow the public to return to see those works.
The exhibit and art therapy space is open free to the public through Feb. 26 during business hours or by appointment by calling 620-235-6130.
