PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University officials on Thursday cut the ribbon on a new $8 million simulation hospital for the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing.
Officials said the simulation hospital will offer nursing students a more realistic setting in which to practice their skills with technologically advanced simulated patients, manufactured by Gaumard. The simulated patients include a pediatric mannequin that can cough, move and present symptoms; an adult patient that can have conversations; and a birthing simulator complete with mixed-reality goggles to see what’s happening inside the patient.
“This simulation hospital and its state-of-the-art environment is essential in developing competent, registered nurses,” said Cheryl Giefer, director of the nursing school, in a statement. “They’ll face these situations in their first year of nursing, and now they’ll be ready.”
The new space was built as a 10,000-square-foot addition to McPherson Hall, plus renovations to approximately 14,000 existing square feet.
The building includes simulated hospital rooms, associated control and preparation rooms, debriefing rooms, a waiting area and a nurse’s station. Classrooms are flexible spaces outfitted with large monitors for students.
Ashleigh Heter, an assistant professor who coordinates the nursing program for juniors and seniors, said the purpose of the addition is to give graduates a realistic setting in which to practice skills and make mistakes before they begin their careers.
“When they actually do get out into a hospital, they’ll have had experiences that they can draw from,” Heter said in a statement.
Senior Zackary Goswick, of Webb City, Missouri, said in a statement from the university that the simulation hospital will give students "as close to the real environment as we can get."
The new facility was built by McCownGordon and funded by private gifts from donors.
McPherson Hall was built in 1977 to accommodate 60 students; in more recent years, the nursing school has had cohorts of 90 students, officials said. The new simulation hospital will allow for cohorts of 120 students.
The nursing school offers baccalaureate and master’s degree programs in nursing and a doctorate of nursing practice, all of which are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The bachelor's degree and doctorate are approved by the Kansas State Board of Nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.