PITTSBURG, Kan. — Gene Bicknell and Miles Schnaer will sign copies of their books at two events this weekend.

Bicknell, whose NPC International became the world's largest Pizza Hut franchisee, has written "Hermit," a fictional tale of Sgt. Jackson Eagle, of the U.S. Army. Proceeds from the book will be donated to the Bicknell Charitable Foundation, which provides charitable funding and support to a variety of children's charities such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Shriners Hospital.

Schnaer is the owner of the Crown Organization, a multibrand auto dealership. His book is "Take the Crown: 18 Core Principles to Grow Your Business and Improve Your Life."

The authors will sign books from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday next to the alumni tent in Gorilla Village as part of tailgating activities before the afternoon game against Missouri Western.

A book signing by the two also will be held at Books and Burrow, an independent bookstore in downtown Pittsburg, from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and open to the public. Copies of the authors' books can be purchased in the store or at the event.

Tags

Trending Video