PSU earns StormReady distinction from National Weather Service

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is officially StormReady.
The designation was announced Monday by officials from NOAA's National Weather Service and Kansas State Emergency Management Agency during a news conference in Russ Hall. To earn the distinction, an entity must complete a set of rigorous warning criteria; nearly 3,000 across the country have already done so.
"StormReady encourages communities to take a proactive approach to improving local hazardous weather operations and public awareness," said Steve Runnels, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Springfield, Missouri, in a statement. “StormReady will help us create better prepared communities throughout the country.”
The nationwide, voluntary program helps communities, commercial centers and universities develop plans to handle local severe weather and flooding threats.
To be recognized as StormReady, the university must:
• Establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center.
• Have more than one way to receive severe weather forecasts and warnings, and to alert the public.
• Create a system that monitors local weather conditions.
• Promote the importance of public readiness with students and staff.
• Develop a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.
It's a process that PSU has been working on for a while, university police Chief Stu Hite said, and some key efforts are already in place.
For example, the RAVE system sends alerts to all computers on the PSU network, as well as cellphones and landlines. The university also has added NOAA weather radios across campus, and the university police dispatch office employs trained spotters who work with partner agencies such as the Crawford County Sheriff's Department and Crawford County Emergency Management Department.
“We take the safety of our students, staff, faculty and visitors very seriously," Hite said in a statement. "We have made it a priority to ensure that anytime there is the potential for severe weather, or severe weather is happening, we communicate quickly and effectively and have a process in place.”
By the numbers
As of last week, StormReady sites across the country included nearly 1,500 counties, 275 colleges and universities, 171 commercial sites and 23 Indian nations. Local StormReady entities include the cities of Joplin, Webb City, Monett and Nevada in Missouri and Miami, Oklahoma; Newton, Barton and Vernon counties in Missouri, Ottawa County in Oklahoma and Crawford County in Kansas; and the 3M plant in Nevada.
