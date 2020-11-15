PITTSBURG, Kan. — The North Pole has temporarily relocated to the Kansas Technology Center at Pittsburg State University.
PSU students in the Society of Architectural Woodworkers spent one evening last week building 150 to 200 wooden toy trucks to give to the local Toys for Tots chapter, which in turn will distribute them to children in need just in time for Christmas.
The majority of the students are pursuing degrees in architectural manufacturing management and technology, which is offered through the PSU College of Technology.
Toys for Tots directly affects more than 1,500 Southeast Kansas children by collecting toys, books and stocking stuffers from individuals and businesses. The gifts are given away each December during the Salvation Army's Christmas distribution at the National Guard armory, just across the street from the Kansas Technology Center.
