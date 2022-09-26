PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University’s first Global Fest, an international night market featuring food samples, crafts, games and music, will be staged from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in Lindburg Plaza.
Officers of PSU’s International Student Association are taking leadership roles for the event. Countries and regions to be represented are Brazil, China, Ivory Coast, Finland, France, Ghana, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latin America, Mexico, Micronesia, Norway, Pakistan, Palau, Peru, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Togo and the U.S.
Cultural style games, along with dancing, will be featured, as will henna tattoos. Local businesses, including Pueblo Mio, Kazoku Sushi & Hibachi and Limos Tacos, will provide food samples alongside those prepared by students.
“We wanted (the event) to include all the sounds, sights and smells of one you would find internationally,” said Raj Thakor, president of the International Student Association and a graduate student in technology management, in a statement. “We want faculty, staff, students and the community to visit a different country and still be in Pittsburg.”
The event also will serve to help Pittsburg’s international students handle their homesickness, Thakor said.
“This way, our international students will feel like they’re not missing family so much because all countries do marketplaces — this is common to us all — and in this way we can come together and share and have fun,” he said.
Admission to Global Fest is free and open to the public. Attendees should bring cash or be prepared to use Venmo for tickets for food samples, ranging from $1 to $3.
Lindburg Plaza is located at the intersection of Lindburg and Elm streets, between the dining hall and Nation Hall to the south, and Whitesitt Hall and McCray Hall to the north.
