PITTSBURG, Kan. — The plastics engineering technology program at Pittsburg State University has received a $146,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce to get workers who have been displaced by COVID-19 back into the workforce.
The funds will be spent on accelerated workshops and certificate programs in 2021 and on state-of-the-art extrusion equipment to be housed in the labs at the Kansas Technology Center on the PSU campus. Extrusion, a high-volume manufacturing process, melts raw plastic and forms it into a substance to be used in pipes, tubing, weatherstripping, fencing, deck railings, window frames and other products, officials said.
"PSU has been training individuals to play a valuable role in the manufacturing workforce since the early 1900s," said Greg Murray, chair of engineering technology, in a statement. "Now, we're proud to play a role in helping people who have lost their jobs get back into the workforce at this critical time in our nation."
Murray said the quickest way for displaced workers to receive training and return to the workforce is through two- to five-day focused workshops. Workshop certificates will allow attendees the opportunity to stack their credits, which will equate to college credit toward a plastics degree.
"That's either retraining them or, if they have no knowledge (of plastics), they can take workshops to advance their careers or get back in the game," he said in an interview with the Globe.
Current students in the plastics program at PSU also will benefit, as they will be able to use the new equipment as soon as it arrives, Murray said.
"Our equipment is older, probably over 50 years old, so this will be a nice avenue to work on the latest technology," he said.
Moreover, local high schools also will be informed of training opportunities and possible articulation agreements, and PSU will work with KansasWorks to help promote the training, he said.
Demand for plastics
There is a demand for jobs in the plastics industry, according to the Bureau of Labor, and annual salaries for Kansas skilled labor in that area range from $42,000 to $68,000.
The U.S. plastics industry accounts for more than 1 million jobs, according to the latest report from the Plastics Industry Association. Plastics manufacturing employment grew 1.6% per year from 2012 to 2019, outpacing manufacturing as a whole, which saw employment grow only 1.1% per year during the same period.
That growth rate is expected to slow somewhat because of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the association still expects shortages in skilled labor. It's partly because of that demand that PSU recently added a two-year associate degree in plastics technology to its four-year undergraduate program.
Employment may be expected to slow, but the need for plastics in general is in high demand, Murray said. The sale of medical devices, most of which use some type of plastics, is booming amid the pandemic, as is the sale of cleaning supplies that come in plastic bottles, he said.
“Plastic products are everywhere, and someone has to be able to design and produce it,” Murray said.
Blake Benson, president of the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, said the city has carved out a niche in the plastics engineering industry. Not only does PSU specialize in the field with its plastics engineering technology department, but employers such as Inteplast, formerly Pitt Plastics, also have locations in Southeast Kansas, he said.
The grant could benefit both employer and employee during the pandemic, Benson said.
"The unexpected loss of a job is always a difficult time, but at the same time, it also presents an opportunity for an employee to go back and become retrained," he said. "In this particular case, they can become retrained in a high-growth, high-wage area like plastics engineering."
Murray said the plastics department is currently working on the curriculum for the workshops and certificates. For more information on the program, email etech@pittstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.