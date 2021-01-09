PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University’s Students for Violence Prevention organization is planning several events in the coming weeks to shine a spotlight on human trafficking.
"It’s an important humanitarian issue, not just for our country or overseas, but for our community. It happens here too,” said Stephanie Spitz, program coordinator of violence prevention and victim advocacy at PSU, in a statement. “The students and I wanted to take the opportunity to shed light on this topic, not only to raise awareness but to provide people with ways to help survivors. It starts with all of us being able to see the warning signs, understand what's happening and have the courage to report it and assist those who need help.”
Upcoming events include:
• An art installation through the end of January. A virtual exhibition by artist Sarah Serio, "The Game In Three Parts: Human Trafficking in America," will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. It will feature work on three aspects of human trafficking. The exhibit also may be viewed online at https://bit.ly/35j6mmt.
• An "Ask the Artist" event at 6 p.m. Friday. Serio will discuss the topic of human trafficking and her inspiration behind the exhibit on display at the Bicknell Center. She’ll answer questions from participants regarding her process and knowledge of human trafficking. To request a password to join the Zoom event, email svp@pittstate.edu.
• A screening of "Red Light, Green Light" from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. The documentary attempts to answer the question, "How can we prevent sexual exploitation before it happens in the first place?" The screening will be followed by a small discussion. The trailer may be viewed at https://bit.ly/3be9TXb.
• A brown bag discussion from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Adah Hutchcraft, a chaplain at Ascension Via Christi-Pittsburg and member of the Southeast Kansas Human Trafficking Task Force, will be the keynote speaker. Participants will explore human trafficking in local communities and learn ways to identify it. To request a password to join the Zoom event, email svp@pittstate.edu.
Human Trafficking Prevention Month is observed nationally in January, and National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized each year on Jan. 11.
