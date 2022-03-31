PITTSBURG, Kan. —The Pittsburg State University department of English and the PSU Black Student Association will hold "Maya's Poetry Slam" from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Root Coffeehouse, 402 N. Broadway, to celebrate National Poetry Month.
The event coincides with the birthday of American poet Maya Angelou. Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, National Poetry Month reminds the public that poets have an integral role to play in our culture and that poetry matters.
Admission is free and open to the public; all are invited to take part by reading their own poems or works by Angelou or other authors. Attendees may enter through the front or back door; a public parking lot is located in the rear.
