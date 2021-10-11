PITTSBURG, Kan. — A number of events are scheduled this week for Pittsburg State University’s homecoming, culminating with a parade and home football game this weekend.
The week kicked off Monday with an on-campus rally for PSU students. Tuesday will feature raft races at 5 p.m. at University Lake; two-person rafts created by student organizations will compete.
The annual Yell Like Hell community rally and the crowning of homecoming royalty will take place beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at Carnie Smith Stadium. In case of rain, the event will move indoors to the Garfield W. Weede Building.
Friday begins with the Dr. Kenneth K. Bateman Outstanding Alumni Award reception at 4:30 p.m. at Wilkinson Alumni Center. Honorees are Michael Gray and Shelly Schorer.
Gray, who earned his bachelor’s degree in political science, international studies and Spanish in 2003, is assistant general counsel at Watco, a global transportation and supply chain services company based in Pittsburg that employs thousands in locations throughout North America and Australia. He also has served on the Pittsburg City Commission.
Schorer, who earned her MBA in 2002, is the chief financial officer for Common Spirit Health’s Northern Division in Pacifica, California, a division that encompasses 13 hospitals, $5 billion in net revenue, 16,000 employees, four medical foundations and numerous joint venture partners. Schorer also spent 12 years at Mercy as a regional chief financial officer for Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
A Taste of Pittsburg is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Overman Student Center’s Crimson & Gold Ballroom. Attendees will enjoy an evening of food sampling, live music and special recognition of the alumni award recipients. Sample offerings of beer and wine will be provided by Sodexo. For tickets, call 620-235-4758 or go to pittstate.edu/tasteof pittsburg.
The homecoming parade will be held in downtown Pittsburg starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. It will feature bands, floats and other parade entries from Pittsburg and surrounding towns. The parade route extends along Broadway from 11th Street to Second Street. Parking is available in free lots and on side streets surrounding the area.
GorillaFest, the official PSU tailgate, will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday in Gorilla Village. Admission is free. The event typically includes kids games, inflatable slides and bounce house, food vendors, live music and a pep rally.
The Gorillas will take on Lincoln University at 1 p.m. Saturday at Carnie Smith Stadium.
