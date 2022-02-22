PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University will host the annual International Food and Culture Fair from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer St.
The event has been held annually for at least 25 years as a way for the campus and community to taste cuisine from more than 15 countries and see cultural performances from more than eight nations.
Food samples will be served from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the lobby and art gallery as supplies last. A cultural show with live performances will begin on stage in the Linda and Lee Scott Performance Hall at 7 p.m.
Admission is $1 at the door. Food samples are $1 each while supplies last, cash only.
The event is sponsored by the International Student Association, PSU cultural student organizations, community volunteers and the Office of International Programs and Services.
