PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University won't increase tuition for the coming academic year, following approval of that request this week by the Kansas Board of Regents.
Full-time, in-state, undergraduate tuition will remain at $2,918 per semester under the university's flat-rate tuition model.
“We’re continuing to do all we can to ensure everyone in our region and beyond has an opportunity to earn a college degree, which is particularly important right now,” said PSU President Steve Scott in a statement. “As we make our way out of the pandemic, it’s especially important to not raise tuition so that earning that degree is a viable option."
Pittsburg State's Gorilla Advantage program, which provides in-state tuition to undergraduate students from outside Kansas, will expand in the fall to 31 states, also following approval by the Board of Regents.
In its early years, the program applied to undergraduate students from select counties in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas. It later expanded to include all undergraduate students in those states as well as Texas and Tennessee.
PSU officials said the newest expansion aims to attract students from states heavily populated by alumni and industries supportive of the programs offered through the university’s College of Technology. States now included are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
“Pitt State draws more students from out of state than most regional public universities,” said Provost Howard Smith in a statement. “We chose to add these states for many factors, including our current student draw, geographic distance, alumni concentrations and the presence of key industries who want our graduates.”
