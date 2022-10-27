PITTSBURG, Kan. — The library services department will honor Pittsburg State University authors on Thursday, Nov. 3, on the first floor of Leonard H. Axe Library.
A reception with light food and drinks will be held at 3 p.m., with brief remarks by Randy Roberts, dean of library services, at 3:15 p.m.
The first floor of Axe Library will display physical samples of all the published works and books. Attendees can meet with book authors and colleagues, and a virtual discussion with the authors will be available online after the reception.
Displays with authored works will be available for viewing throughout November and available on Digital Commons at digitalcommons.pittstate.edu/far/.
The reception is free and open to the campus and community.
