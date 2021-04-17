PITTSBURG, Kan. — Axe Library at Pittsburg State University will host a “grab bag” book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday on the first floor.
The format means materials will be prepackaged into bags based on themes, genres or authors for $2 for paperbacks or $3 for hardbacks.
Proceeds help fund annual library programs. Axe Library continues to accept book donations for the sale year-round.
Details: 620-235-4892.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.