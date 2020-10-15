Pittsburg State University and Missouri Southern State University this week reported mixed results in COVID-19 testing of students and employees.
In the past week, 20 students were tested at the PSU Bryant Student Health Center, the university said Wednesday. Of those, four tested positive. Quarantine numbers remain about the same as the previous seven-day period at approximately 50 students. One new case was reported in the past week among PSU faculty and staff.
For the week ending Oct. 11, MSSU reported 17 new student cases and four new employee cases, up from the 10 and zero cases, respectively, that were reported a week prior.
