PITTSBURG, Kan. — After announcing last week that COVID-19 cases were spiking among students, officials at Pittsburg State University on Wednesday were reporting fewer new COVID-19 cases and fewer tests administered.
The university's student health center this week has tested 72 students, of whom 48 tested positive for COVID-19, according to Howard Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs. Those numbers are down from last week, when PSU reported it had tested 154 students, resulting in 81 positive cases.
Smith said the number of students in isolation, or students who are sick who need to be separated from others, stood at 56 on Wednesday, compared with 101 who were in isolation a week ago. The number of students in quarantine, or being monitored for symptoms because of possible exposure, also dropped by about 100 from last week's high of 600 students.
“The number of students coming out of isolation is higher than the number going in, and the demand for testing is down at BSHC (Bryant Student Health Center),” said Taylor Panczer, the university's COVID-19 case manager, in a statement. “These are good indicators that the initial spike might be subsiding, though we continue our work with the Crawford County Health Department to carefully monitor this on a daily basis.”
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases among students on campus since Aug. 17, which was the first day of the fall semester, is 144.
In addition, two faculty and staff members are in isolation and five are in quarantine. Since the university began tracking in March, four faculty and staff members have reported infections, and 28 have had to quarantine.
"None of us has an experiential base to fall back on," Smith said in an interview with the Globe. "What we're doing is responding to each day as it comes along and doing our best to work through that."
Smith said masks are still required on campus, and classrooms have been reorganized to accommodate social distancing. Some nonacademic student activities have been suspended until further notice, and academic courses are a blend of face-to-face instruction and online instruction.
"While we did see that spike, we are trying to mitigate, as much as possible, further spread," he said. "We're here to serve students and the employees, and we're going to continue to look at what we have to do to keep a safe environment, and that's somewhat of a flexible look."
In general, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Crawford County, with health officials on Wednesday reporting 816 total cases. That number includes 496 active cases, up from the 349 active cases that were reported a week ago, and more than 1,000 people in quarantine. The county also has recorded two additional COVID-19 deaths in the past week, for a total of five.
At MSSU
Missouri Southern State University in Joplin reported this week that more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests have now been administered through its student health center since Aug. 10, a week before classes started.
Since then, the university has identified 68 positive cases among students and six positive cases among employees as of Sunday, the most recent day for which there was updated data.
A total of 27 new student cases were reported last week, a slight drop from the 30 new student cases that were reported the week before.
University officials said Wednesday that all campus activities, including those scheduled as part of the Caribbean-themed semester, will be open only to MSSU students, faculty and staff in an effort to maintain a safe environment.
In addition, Beimiek Recreation Center is operating at 25% capacity, with basketball and volleyball courts and the free weights area closed, until further notice. Fitness classes and intramurals are canceled.
At Spiva Library, the first-floor entrance is closed. Students and employees must show MSSU IDs to enter; community borrowers will not be permitted access.
