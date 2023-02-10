PITTSBURG, Kan. — Soon-to-be-retired Pittsburg State University music professor Craig Fuchs is headed for an adventure of a lifetime, thanks to a charity that helps sufferers of ALS make memories with their families.
Fuchs is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and was a member of the Chiefs’ official band for 13 years, meaning he attended more than 100 games during that time.
But the next time he sees the Chiefs in person, it’ll be in the Super Bowl.
Team Gleason and Kendall Gammon, former Chiefs long-snapper and special adviser to PSU’s president, got together last weekend to bring the good news to a disbelieving Fuchs that Team Gleason was paying for him and his family to go to Phoenix this weekend to see Kansas City play the Philadelphia Eagles in pro football’s annual championship classic.
Team Gleason describes itself as a charity "committed to improving the lives of people living with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) by delivering innovative technology and equipment, as well as providing and empowering improved life experience." Fuchs was diagnosed with ALS in 2022.
Fuchs said he was shocked, but he knew something strange was afoot when Gammon walked into his home.
“That’s kind of when I knew something was up,” Fuchs said. “I know Kendall, not personally, but I certainly know who he is through his association with the Chiefs and of course down at Pitt State as a fundraiser. My family and organizers had kind of fabricated this other purpose that they were coming to talk to me about, then he walked in, and I thought something’s odd here. It was pretty amazing.”
Gammon said he was called to take the place of another former player who was scheduled to go with Team Gleason representatives to make the presentation, but he didn’t know the presentation was going to a fellow PSU employee.
“It wasn't until I was heading out there that I found out he had been a music professor for Pitt State for 24 years,” Gammon said. “That was a little bit surreal. It was very neat that it was Pitt State. In general knowing that I was going to have a chance to be a part of something, surprising someone who has this awful disease, the fact that he and his family are going to get all expenses paid to the Super Bowl to go make memories and have a great time. That was really great.”
Horrible diagnosis
ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, named in 1939 for the Hall of Fame baseball player for the New York Yankees who was diagnosed with the disease on his 36th birthday and was forced to retire from the game. It's a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
Fuchs said he was diagnosed almost a year ago, on Feb. 23, 2022, after several months of testing.
“Maybe around August 2021 I started noticing that when I got out of bed my right knee would not bend very easily, it was just real stiff,” Fuchs said. “I dealt with it for a while before I decided I was going to go into an orthopedic doctor there in town. They did some analysis and said I had drop foot, which means my dorsal flex is gone and I can’t pick up the front of my right foot. They said let’s do an MRI, maybe you have a pinched nerve. We did the MRI and it came back perfectly normal, and so we were like we know there’s a problem, we have no idea what it is.”
Fuchs said the doctors did more testing and discovered his motor neurons were not working correctly, leading to the conclusion he had ALS.
“It was about a five- or six-month process to find that,” Fuchs said. “That’s something I would say to people is the earlier you catch this the better off you are, but you also want to have as many appointments as you need to make sure you’re being diagnosed correctly. The disease looks like a lot of other things; if you have it in your arms, it’s often mistaken for carpal tunnel. It’s a very complex disease to diagnose correctly.”
Chiefs connections
At age 60, Fuchs said he’s been a fan of the Chiefs since he was a kid growing up in the Kansas City area.
For 13 years starting in 1989, Fuchs was a trumpet player for the Chiefs’ band and attended almost every home game until he left the band in 2002.
“Of course none of the people here knew that connection; Kendall didn’t know it, either," he said. "When I shared that with him, all of a sudden this tremendous energy came into the room, this connection. I grew up in Kansas City, I’ve been a Chiefs fan my whole life.”
Fuchs said Team Gleason is paying for round-trip plane tickets to Phoenix, the motel costs and the tickets to the big game on Sunday.
He said he got a chance with his son to go to the NCAA College Basketball Final Four in New Orleans last year when his brother, the director of bands at the University of North Carolina, provided them with tickets when the Tar Heels played in the championship game against the Kansas Jayhawks.
“Having gone to the Final Four and other pretty cool experiences in my life that I’ve had, what I've learned is you just have to open up your senses and take it all in,” Fuchs said. “The game is what we’re going for, but there’s so much other stuff — the smells, the sounds, the people you meet, the people you interact with. It’s a full experience if you allow yourself to open up and just take in the full experience.”
Impending retirement
In addition to serving as director of bands at PSU, Fuchs also served as chair of the music department from 2001 to 2009 and director of the honors college from 2010 until May 2022. He left his post as director of bands in 2017 and he’s currently teaching two online music courses, but he plans to retire in May.
Fuchs said he values his time at PSU and wasn’t planning on retiring this early, but his diagnosis changed his priorities.
“I just have so many great, fond memories of my time at PSU,” an emotional Fuchs said. “Being there 24 years I've met thousands of students and hundreds of colleagues I've worked with and taught with and the community itself.
"We’re so blessed to get this opportunity to go to the Super Bowl but, especially after I was diagnosed, you start thinking about your life and I've been so incredibly blessed. I accept the burden that God has given me and I’ll live my life the best I can, but I am just so thankful for what I’ve had in my life. We should all take time to think about that. We all have challenges in our lives — mine happens to be ALS — but we get out of bed every day, we put our feet on the floor, and we take our first step and it’s a good day.”
